5 tools and resources
Binary Ninja is an interactive decompiler, disassembler, debugger, and binary analysis platform with a focus on automation and a clean GUI.
A 32-bit assembler level analyzing debugger for Microsoft Windows.
A YARA interactive debugger for the YARA language written in Rust, providing features like function calls, constant evaluation, and string matching.
edb is a powerful debugger for Linux binaries, enhancing reverse engineering efforts with a user-friendly interface and extensible plugins.
A simple ransomware protection that intercepts and kills malicious processes attempting to delete shadow copies using vssadmin.exe.