Binary Ninja 0 ( 0 ) Binary Ninja is an interactive decompiler, disassembler, debugger, and binary analysis platform with a focus on automation and a clean GUI. Malware Analysis Free binary-securitybinary-analysisdecompilerdisassemblerdebugger

YARI 0 ( 0 ) A YARA interactive debugger for the YARA language written in Rust, providing features like function calls, constant evaluation, and string matching. Offensive Security Free yaradebuggerrustinteractivebinary-analysisreverse-engineering

edb 0 ( 0 ) edb is a powerful debugger for Linux binaries, enhancing reverse engineering efforts with a user-friendly interface and extensible plugins. Training and Resources Free binary-securityreverse-engineeringdebuggerlinux