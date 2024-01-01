debugger

5 tools and resources

NEW

Binary Ninja Logo

Binary Ninja

0 (0)

Binary Ninja is an interactive decompiler, disassembler, debugger, and binary analysis platform with a focus on automation and a clean GUI.

Malware Analysis
Free
binary-securitybinary-analysisdecompilerdisassemblerdebugger

OllyDbg v1.10

0 (0)

A 32-bit assembler level analyzing debugger for Microsoft Windows.

Malware Analysis
Free
binary-analysisdebuggingassemblywindowsreverse-engineeringdebugger
YARI Logo

YARI

0 (0)

A YARA interactive debugger for the YARA language written in Rust, providing features like function calls, constant evaluation, and string matching.

Offensive Security
Free
yaradebuggerrustinteractivebinary-analysisreverse-engineering
edb Logo

edb

0 (0)

edb is a powerful debugger for Linux binaries, enhancing reverse engineering efforts with a user-friendly interface and extensible plugins.

Training and Resources
Free
binary-securityreverse-engineeringdebuggerlinux
Raccine Logo

Raccine

0 (0)

A simple ransomware protection that intercepts and kills malicious processes attempting to delete shadow copies using vssadmin.exe.

Endpoint Security
Free
ransomwaredebugger