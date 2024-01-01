Assembly Beginner's Guide

PLASMA is an interactive disassembler with support for various architectures and formats, offering a Python API for scripting.
Learning to read [AT&T] assembly language. Big PDF: The Art of Assembly. Quickly see what assembly different compilers generate: Compiler Explorer. Quickly disassemble raw bytes: ODA. Quickly assemble x86: Defuse assembler.
Explores malware interaction with Windows API and methods for detection and prevention.
Repository of YARA rules for Trellix ATR blogposts and investigations
A powerful tool for identifying and exploiting Cross-Site Scripting (XSS) vulnerabilities.
An advanced cross-platform tool for detecting and exploiting SQL injection security flaws
Automated Android Malware Analysis tool