BetterMotherFucking CTF 0 ( 0 ) Report Issue Reason Select a reason Deprecated Incorrect information Claim this listing Other Details Close Submit Visit Website

A CTF platform inspired by motherfuckingwebsite.com, designed for hosting CTFs with a focus on simplicity and lightweight features. Setup involves defining CTF description, challenges, and running scripts to set up the database. Score policy ensures challenges have equal points, with rank based on solves and submission time.