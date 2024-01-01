SentinelOne's Singularity Platform is an AI-powered enterprise security platform providing autonomous endpoint, cloud, identity, and data protection through its integrated XDR solution.
Santa is a binary and file access authorization system for macOS. It consists of a system extension that monitors for executions, a daemon that makes execution decisions based on the contents of a local database, a GUI agent that notifies the user in case of a block decision, and a command-line utility for managing the system and synchronizing the database with a server. It is named Santa because it keeps track of binaries that are naughty or nice. Docs: The Santa docs are stored in the Docs directory and are published at https://santa.dev. The docs include deployment options, details on how parts of Santa work, and instructions for developing Santa itself. Get Help: If you have questions or otherwise need help getting started, the santa-dev group is a great place. If you believe you have a bug, feel free to report an issue, and we'll respond as soon as we can. If you believe you've found a vulnerability, please read the security policy for disclosure reporting.
SentinelOne's Singularity Platform is an AI-powered enterprise security platform providing autonomous endpoint, cloud, identity, and data protection through its integrated XDR solution.
Open-source platform for IT and security teams with flexibility in feature usage and support for various platforms.
Unified defense platform providing endpoint protection, extended detection and response, threat hunting, and digital forensics and incident response.
Event Log Explorer is a software solution for viewing, analyzing, and monitoring events recorded in Microsoft Windows event logs, offering advanced features and efficient filtering capabilities.
Toolkit for building custom minimal, immutable Linux distributions with secure defaults.
CrowdStrike Falcon is a unified cybersecurity platform providing complete protection through its AI-native XDR platform.