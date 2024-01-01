Santa 0 ( 0 ) Report Issue Reason Select a reason Deprecated Incorrect information Claim this listing Other Details Close Submit Visit Website

Santa is a binary and file access authorization system for macOS. It consists of a system extension that monitors for executions, a daemon that makes execution decisions based on the contents of a local database, a GUI agent that notifies the user in case of a block decision, and a command-line utility for managing the system and synchronizing the database with a server. It is named Santa because it keeps track of binaries that are naughty or nice. Docs: The Santa docs are stored in the Docs directory and are published at https://santa.dev. The docs include deployment options, details on how parts of Santa work, and instructions for developing Santa itself. Get Help: If you have questions or otherwise need help getting started, the santa-dev group is a great place. If you believe you have a bug, feel free to report an issue, and we'll respond as soon as we can. If you believe you've found a vulnerability, please read the security policy for disclosure reporting.