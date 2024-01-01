Tang is a server for binding data to network presence, providing an easy and secure alternative to key escrow.
ELFcrypt is a tool designed to encrypt ELF binaries to protect them from reverse engineering, with features like obfuscation and anti-debugging techniques. It provides a layer of security by making it harder for attackers to analyze and understand the binary code.
A portable public domain password hashing framework for PHP applications.
A browser extension that helps you find and track sensitive data exposure across the web.
An advanced Content Disarm and Reconstruction software for enhancing computer safety by removing dynamic content from Office files.
A versatile steganography tool with various installation options and detailed usage instructions.
Hide data in images while maintaining perceptual similarity and extract it from printed and photographed images.