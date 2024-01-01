ELFcrypt Logo

ELFcrypt is a tool designed to encrypt ELF binaries to protect them from reverse engineering, with features like obfuscation and anti-debugging techniques. It provides a layer of security by making it harder for attackers to analyze and understand the binary code.

