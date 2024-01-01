Modern Binary Exploitation - CSCI 4968 0 ( 0 ) Report Issue Reason Select a reason Deprecated Incorrect information Claim this listing Other Details Close Submit Visit Website

This repository contains the materials as developed and used by RPISEC to teach Modern Binary Exploitation at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute in Spring 2015. The course focuses on vulnerability research, reverse engineering, and binary exploitation, aiming to equip students with practical offensive security skills. The syllabus and course website provide detailed information about the content covered.