Reverse Engineering Challenges 0 ( 0 ) Report Issue Reason Select a reason Deprecated Incorrect information Claim this listing Other Details Close Submit Visit Website

Reverse Engineering challenges contrived by Dennis Yurichev, inspired by Project Euler and the matasano crypto challenges. The website offers exercises and tasks covering various topics such as black boxes, obfuscation, unknown cryptoalgorithm, simple copyprotection, toy-level web server, broken data compression algorithm, and more. Challenges are categorized by level, with Level 1 including tasks related to stack, LOOP instruction, simple patching exercise, array manipulation, bit fields, and structures.