Cybersecurity tool merging DarunGrim's analysis algorithms, currently in internal testing for official release.
Reverse Engineering challenges contrived by Dennis Yurichev, inspired by Project Euler and the matasano crypto challenges. The website offers exercises and tasks covering various topics such as black boxes, obfuscation, unknown cryptoalgorithm, simple copyprotection, toy-level web server, broken data compression algorithm, and more. Challenges are categorized by level, with Level 1 including tasks related to stack, LOOP instruction, simple patching exercise, array manipulation, bit fields, and structures.
A tool for finding and exploiting SQL injection vulnerabilities in web applications
A sandbox for quickly sandboxing known or unknown families of Android Malware
Debugger and .NET assembly editor with advanced debugging features.
Yabin creates Yara signatures from malware to find similar samples.
Boomerang Decompiler is a machine code decompiler supporting various architectures and file formats, with a focus on high-level language output.