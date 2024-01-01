Reverse Engineering Challenges Logo

Reverse Engineering Challenges

Reverse Engineering challenges contrived by Dennis Yurichev, inspired by Project Euler and the matasano crypto challenges. The website offers exercises and tasks covering various topics such as black boxes, obfuscation, unknown cryptoalgorithm, simple copyprotection, toy-level web server, broken data compression algorithm, and more. Challenges are categorized by level, with Level 1 including tasks related to stack, LOOP instruction, simple patching exercise, array manipulation, bit fields, and structures.

