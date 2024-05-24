Cybersec Feeds Logo

Top Alternatives to Cybersec Feeds

Threat Management

A threat intelligence aggregation service that consolidates and summarizes security updates from multiple sources to provide comprehensive cybersecurity situational awareness.

486 Alternatives to Cybersec Feeds

Hudson Rock Cybercrime Intelligence Tools

Cybercrime intelligence tools for searching compromised credentials from infostealers

Threat Management
Free
OSINTLeak Real-time OSINT Leak Intelligence

Real-time OSINT monitoring for leaked credentials, data, and infrastructure

Threat Management
CTIChef.com Detection Feeds

A tiered cyber threat intelligence service providing detection rules from public repositories with varying levels of analysis, processing, and guidance for security teams.

Threat Management
Stixview

Stixview is a JS library for embeddable interactive STIX2 graphs, aiming to bridge the gap between CTI stories and structured CTI snapshots.

Threat Management
Free
MITRE Cyber Analytics Repository

A knowledge base of analytics developed by MITRE based on the MITRE ATT&CK adversary model.

Threat Management
Free
libtaxii

A Python library for handling TAXII v1.x messages and services to enable automated threat intelligence sharing and indicator exchange.

Threat Management
Free
Non Human Identity Threat Center

A threat intelligence platform that monitors, analyzes, and provides detailed information about threat actors targeting non-human identities across various industries.

Threat Management
Free
Resecurity Nex-Gen Cybersecurity Platform

Next-gen cybersecurity platform for threat detection & digital risk mgmt.

Threat Management
Recorded Future Threat Intelligence

Enterprise threat intelligence platform for identifying and prioritizing threats

Threat Management
Orpheus Cyber Threat Intelligence

Cyber threat intelligence platform for threat-led risk management

Threat Management
AI SPERA Criminal IP

Global IP threat intelligence search engine with attack surface mgmt

Threat Management
CYJAX Cyber Threat Intelligence

Cyber threat intelligence platform providing actionable insights

Threat Management
Cymru RADAR

Real-time threat intelligence platform for external cyber threat defense

Threat Management
ThreatMon Cyber Threat Intelligence

AI-driven cyber threat intelligence platform for threat detection and analysis

Threat Management
Kaduu Dark Web Monitoring

Dark web monitoring platform for detecting data leaks and brand threats

Threat Management
HackNotice Superior Threat Intelligence

Real-time threat intelligence platform for monitoring attacks and breaches

Threat Management
DuskRise C25 Platform

Enterprise cyber threat intelligence platform with remote network protection

Threat Management
S2W XARVIS

AI-powered cybercrime intelligence platform monitoring dark web & covert channels

Threat Management
R-MOR RECONIZER™

Cyber intelligence platform for threat detection and security posture mgmt

Threat Management
CrowdStrike Threat Intelligence

Cyber threat intelligence platform with adversary tracking capabilities

Threat Management
Google Threat Intelligence

Threat intelligence platform combining Google, Mandiant, and VirusTotal data

Threat Management
Analyst1 Orchestrated Threat Intelligence Platform

Orchestrated threat intelligence platform for CTI and SOC teams

Threat Management
EclecticIQ Threat Intelligence Platform

Threat intelligence platform for aggregating, analyzing, and sharing CTI data

Threat Management
Cyware Quarterback AI

AI-powered threat intelligence platform for real-time threat intel management

Threat Management
ThreatQuotient ThreatQ Platform

Threat intelligence platform for detection, investigation, and response

Threat Management
Filigran eXtended Threat Management (XTM)

XTM portfolio for threat intel, attack surface visibility & adversary simulation

Threat Management
Cyble Blaze AI

AI-powered threat intelligence platform with agentic AI automation

Threat Management
Feedly Threat Intelligence

AI-powered platform for collecting and analyzing open source threat intelligence

Threat Management
ThreatBook Intelligence-First Detection & Response

Intelligence-driven threat detection & response platform with APAC focus

Threat Management
ThreatConnect Threat Intelligence Platform

AI-powered threat intel platform for operationalizing CTI and cyber risk mgmt

Threat Management
QuoIntelligence Threat Intelligence Services

European threat intelligence as-a-service provider with analyst support

Threat Management
Intel 471 Cyber Threat Intelligence

CTI platform combining automated collection with cyber HUMINT for threat intel

Threat Management
Cognyte Cyber Security

Investigative analytics platform for threat intelligence and security ops

Threat Management
GreyNoise Block

Real-time threat intel platform detecting malicious scanning & exploitation

Threat Management
Viettel Threat Intelligence (VCS-Threat Intelligence)

Threat intelligence service providing alerts, analysis, and support

Threat Management
Searchlight Cyber Cerberus

Dark web investigation platform with comprehensive database and analysis tools

Threat Management
Flashpoint Threat Intelligence

Threat intelligence platform with deep/dark web monitoring and OSINT data

Threat Management
Bitsight Cybersixgill

Cyber threat intelligence platform for monitoring threats, TTPs, and IOCs

Threat Management
CatchProbe Orchestration Platform

AI-driven cyber intelligence orchestration platform for threat intel & OSINT

Threat Management
Constella Threat Intelligence Data Signals API

API providing access to compromised identity data and threat signals

Threat Management
Filescan.io Malware Analysis

Malware analysis platform using emulation-based sandbox technology

Threat Management
Free
Safe Decision Safe CTI

Managed cyber threat intelligence service with org/adversary profiling

Threat Management
ThreatSTOP Protective DNS

DNS-layer threat blocking service with real-time threat intelligence feeds

Threat Management
Intrusion Applied Threat Intelligence

Network threat detection platform using applied threat intelligence

Threat Management
IronNet IronRadar

Proactive C2 threat intelligence feed for detecting adversary infrastructure

Threat Management
KELA Technical Cybercrime Intelligence

Technical threat intel feed of compromised IPs/domains from cybercrime sources

Threat Management
Infoblox Threat Defense

DNS-based threat defense using predictive intelligence to block threats

Threat Management
U.S.T.A. Cyber Threat Intelligence Platform

CTI platform monitoring deep/dark web, forums & threat actors for intel

Threat Management
Silobreaker Intelligence Platform

AI-powered threat intelligence platform for cyber, geopolitical & physical risks

Threat Management
Silent Push Preemptive Cyber Defense

Preemptive cyber defense platform using DNS, WHOIS, and web data for threat intel

Threat Management
HYAS Insight

Infrastructure intelligence platform for threat hunting and investigation

Threat Management
Darkscope AI Powered Cyber Security

AI-powered threat intelligence platform scanning internet, dark web & social media

Threat Management
Blackwired ThirdWatch

3D cyber threat visualization platform for external threat monitoring

Threat Management
SOC Radar Extended Threat Intelligence Platform

SOCRadar Extended Threat Intelligence Platform is a SaaS-based solution that provides real-time threat detection, digital risk protection, and AI-powered threat intelligence services across multiple environments including dark web, social media, and cloud platforms.

Threat Management
SOC Radar Cyber Threat Intelligence

SOC Radar Cyber Threat Intelligence is a comprehensive platform that provides dark web monitoring, vulnerability intelligence, and threat actor analysis to help organizations proactively defend against cyber threats.

Threat Management
SOC Radar Agentic Threat Intelligence

SOCRadar Agentic Threat Intelligence is an AI-powered cybersecurity platform that deploys autonomous agents to automate threat intelligence operations, analysis, and response without human intervention.

Threat Management
SOCRadar Advanced Dark Web Monitoring

Dark web monitoring platform for threat detection and fraud protection

Threat Management
Zeronsec Threat Intelligence

Threat intelligence platform for detection, hunting, and remediation

Threat Management
OPSWAT MetaDefender InSights C2

Real-time C2 infrastructure detection and disruption threat intelligence feed

Threat Management
Nucleon Malprob

AI-powered malware detection service with web interface and API access

Threat Management
isMalicious Threat Intelligence

Threat intelligence database with 500M+ malicious IPs, domains, and IOCs via API

Threat Management
PolySwarm Malware Intelligence

Malware intelligence marketplace aggregating multiple detection engines

Threat Management
PolySwarm Scan Files or URLs for threats

File and URL scanning service for malware and threat detection

Threat Management
Bitdefender Link Checker

Free URL scanner that checks links for malware, phishing, and fraud threats

Threat Management
Free
Bitdefender Operational Threat Intelligence

Threat intelligence platform providing global threat visibility and IoCs

Threat Management
Malware Patrol Cyber Threat Intelligence

Cyber threat intelligence feeds covering malware, phishing, C2s & more

Threat Management
Malware Patrol DNS RPZ Firewall

DNS RPZ firewall blocking malicious domains at DNS layer using threat intel

Threat Management
Malware Patrol Enterprise CTI

Enterprise threat intelligence feeds covering malware, phishing, C2, and IPs

Threat Management
Malware Patrol MCP Server

MCP server connecting LLMs to live threat intelligence via natural language

Threat Management
Malware Patrol Threat Intelligence

Threat intelligence feeds providing malware and threat data in multiple formats

Threat Management
ThreatSTOP DNS Defense Cloud

Cloud-based protective DNS service blocking threats via threat intelligence

Threat Management
MaxMind GeoIP

IP geolocation databases and APIs for location-based content and traffic analysis

Threat Management
MaxMind IP Geolocation API

API service providing IP geolocation data and intelligence for security use cases

Threat Management
MaxMind GeoIP Insights

IP intelligence platform for proxy/VPN detection and geolocation

Threat Management
Team Cymru Pure Signal™ Scout

Real-time threat intelligence platform for external threat visibility and IoC analysis

Threat Management
Anomali ThreatStream

Threat intelligence platform aggregating global threat data for detection

Threat Management
Anomali Integrator

Automates distribution of threat intel across security infrastructure

Threat Management
Upstream AutoThreat® PRO

Automotive-specific threat intelligence platform for mobility ecosystem

Threat Management
Seqrite Threat Intel

Real-time threat intelligence platform with STIX/TAXII compliance

Threat Management
ThreatBolt Intelligence

Threat intelligence platform for SOC/MSSP with AI/ML threat analysis

Threat Management
KELA Cyber Threat Intelligence Platform

Cyber threat intelligence platform monitoring external threats & cybercrime

Threat Management
KELA Identity Guard

Real-time identity protection monitoring compromised credentials on dark web

Threat Management
KELA Monitor

Cyber threat intel platform monitoring dark web & cybercrime for org assets

Threat Management
KELA Investigate

Threat intel platform for investigating cybercrime underground sources

Threat Management
Kela Proactive Defense

Threat intel platform combining CTI, DRPS, EASM & TPRM for exposure mgmt.

Threat Management
SpyCloud Investigations Module

AI-powered investigation tool for analyzing identity exposures from darknet data

Threat Management
ZeroFox Dedicated Threat Intelligence Analyst

Managed threat intelligence service with dedicated analysts for orgs

Threat Management
ZeroFox Security On-Demand Investigations

Custom threat intel investigations by analysts for security assessments

Threat Management
ZeroFox Dark Ops

Dark web intelligence service with human operatives for threat hunting

Threat Management
ZeroFox Threat Intelligence Feeds

Threat intelligence feeds for SOC teams from social, dark web & botnet sources

Threat Management
ZeroFox Intelligence Search

Threat intelligence search platform with correlated data graph

Threat Management
ZeroFox Physical Security

Physical security intelligence platform monitoring digital threats to locations

Threat Management
Infoblox Threat Intelligence

DNS-based threat intelligence platform for early threat detection

Threat Management
Prodaft CATALYST

Threat intelligence platform providing APT analysis and threat reports

Threat Management
Axur AI-Powered Cyber Threat Intelligence

AI-powered cyber threat intelligence platform with real-time monitoring

Threat Management
Axur Deep & Dark Web Monitoring

Monitors Deep & Dark Web for threats, credentials, and fraud schemes

Threat Management
Silent Push Community Edition

Free threat intel platform for DNS data analysis and infrastructure mapping

Threat Management
Free
MonitorApp AILabs

AI-based threat intelligence platform for analyzing and distributing threat data

Threat Management
HYAS Adversary Infrastructure Platform

Platform for tracking adversary infrastructure and C2 communications

Threat Management
NordLayer NordStellar

Threat intelligence platform combining network security and threat exposure mgmt

Threat Management
Flare PRISM

Visual interface for exploring threat intelligence data sources and datasets

Threat Management
StealthMole DarkWeb Monitoring

Dark web monitoring platform with AI-based crawling and real-time alerts

Threat Management
Cyfirma DeCYFIR

External threat landscape mgmt platform with predictive intelligence

Threat Management
Kaduu Data Breach Detection

Dark web monitoring platform for detecting data breaches and leaked data

Threat Management
Kaduu Darknet Monitoring

Swiss-made darknet monitoring platform providing real-time threat intel via API

Threat Management
DarknetSearch Dark Web Monitoring

Dark web monitoring platform for detecting exposed credentials and threats

Threat Management
Sec1 ZeroDefender

Real-time zero-day vulnerability detection and alerting platform

Threat Management
Analyst1 Threat Intelligence Platform

Platform for collecting, analyzing, and managing cyber threat intelligence data

Threat Management
Lookout Threat Intelligence Services

Mobile threat intelligence service providing threat data, research, and DFIR

Threat Management
TEHTRIS Threat Intelligence

Threat intelligence platform with 500M+ entries for real-time threat analysis

Threat Management
Resecurity Cyber Threat Intelligence

CTI platform for threat analysis, dark web monitoring, and data breach detection

Threat Management
CybrHawk HawkINT

AI-powered threat intelligence platform monitoring surface, deep, and dark web

Threat Management
CybrHawk Threat Intelligence

Threat intelligence platform for managing security data and threat info

Threat Management
CYJAX Real-Time Threat Intelligence

Real-time threat intelligence platform with analyst-enriched insights

Threat Management
CYJAX Investigative Intelligence

Investigative intelligence service for law enforcement agencies

Threat Management
CYJAX Physical Security Intelligence

Intelligence platform for physical security threats to people, places, and assets

Threat Management
CyCognito Exploit Intelligence

Threat intel platform for prioritizing vulnerabilities based on attacker TTPs

Threat Management
Bitsight Cyber Threat Intelligence

AI-driven threat intel platform monitoring clear, deep, and dark web sources

Threat Management
ThreatMon Threat Monitoring

Threat intelligence platform monitoring dark web, breaches & attack surface

Threat Management
ThreatMon Dark Web Intelligence

Dark web monitoring platform for detecting compromised credentials and threats

Threat Management
ThreatMon AI

AI-powered threat intelligence platform with search, risk assessment & alerts

Threat Management
Styx Threat Intelligence

Real-time threat intel platform tracking malware, breaches, and threat actors

Threat Management
ResilientX Credential Leak Monitoring

Monitors dark web, forums, and Telegram for compromised credentials and leaks

Threat Management
HackNotice

Platform for breach detection, dark web monitoring, and supply chain threat intel

Threat Management
HackNotice Services

Real-time threat intelligence platform monitoring dark web, breaches & supply chain

Threat Management
Resolver Threat Protection

Corporate threat protection software with case mgmt and expert services

Threat Management
Resolver Persons of Interest Investigations

Managed service for POI investigations with expert threat assessment teams.

Threat Management
NSFOCUS Threat Intelligence

Threat intelligence platform providing actionable insights from global sources

Threat Management
S2W QUAXAR

AI-powered CTI platform integrating ASM, DRP, and TI capabilities

Threat Management
S2W EYEZ

Virtual asset intelligence solution tracking cryptocurrency transactions

Threat Management
Nozomi Networks Threat Intelligence

OT/IoT threat intelligence feed for vulnerability and malware detection

Threat Management
Lumifi Cyber Cyber Threat Intelligence (CTI)

Curated threat intelligence service using Anomali ThreatStream platform

Threat Management
LMNTRIX Intelligence

Threat intelligence platform integrated into LMNTRIX XDR for threat detection

Threat Management
DeepSeas Threat Intelligence

Threat intelligence platform with automated detection logic deployment

Threat Management
Keepnet Threat Sharing

P2P threat intel sharing platform for collaborative defense communities

Threat Management
Keepnet Threat Intelligence

Monitors data breaches affecting company domains and employee credentials

Threat Management
EclecticIQ Threat Scout

Browser extension for automated threat intel collection from web content

Threat Management
EclecticIQ Intelligence Center

Threat intelligence platform for collecting, analyzing, and sharing CTI data

Threat Management
Filigran OpenCTI

Open-source threat intelligence platform for organizing and operationalizing CTI

Threat Management
Cyble Vision

AI-powered cyber threat intelligence platform for threat monitoring & analysis

Threat Management
Cyble Hawk

Threat intelligence platform with AI-powered monitoring and analysis

Threat Management
Cyble Threat Intelligence Platform

Centralized threat intelligence platform for aggregating and operationalizing IOCs

Threat Management
Cyble Cyber Threat Intelligence Platform

AI-driven threat intelligence platform for threat detection and response

Threat Management
Cyble Dark Web Monitoring

Dark web monitoring platform for detecting leaked credentials and threats

Threat Management
ThreatBook Advanced Threat Intelligence (ATI)

Enterprise threat intelligence platform with APAC focus and adversary tracking

Threat Management
ThreatConnect Intel Hub

Platform combining threat intel, risk quantification, and sec ops integration

Threat Management
ThreatConnect Polarity

Overlay tool providing real-time threat intel & context across security tools

Threat Management
ThreatConnect Polarity Community Edition

Free contextual federated search tool for threat intelligence enrichment

Threat Management
Free
QuoIntelligence Risk Intelligence Service

Risk intelligence service for supply chain, geopolitical & compliance risks

Threat Management
QuoIntelligence Threat Intelligence

AI-powered threat intelligence service with expert analysis and geopolitics

Threat Management
GreyNoise Block: Fully configurable, real-time blocklists

Detects compromised assets via outbound traffic to GreyNoise sensors & malicious IPs

Threat Management
Searchlight Cyber DarkIQ

Dark web monitoring platform for detecting threats and cybercriminal activity

Threat Management
Flashpoint Ignite

Threat intelligence platform for cyber, physical, vulnerability & national sec

Threat Management
ReversingLabs Spectra Core

AI-powered file & software analysis platform for threat detection & risk assessment

Threat Management
ReversingLabs Spectra Detect

Enterprise file analysis platform for high-volume malware detection

Threat Management
ReversingLabs Spectra Intelligence

File and network threat intelligence repository with reputation lookups

Threat Management
CatchProbe DarkMap

Dark web and surface web crawler for content discovery and archiving

Threat Management
CatchProbe LeakMAP

Leaked data intelligence platform with 40TB+ database for breach tracking

Threat Management
CatchProbe ThreatWay

Cyber threat intelligence sharing platform with TAXII/STIX support

Threat Management
Sekoia Cyber Threat Intelligence

CTI platform providing structured threat intelligence and analysis

Threat Management
Ivanti Neurons for Vulnerability Knowledge Base

Vulnerability threat intelligence platform with risk-based scoring and CVE/CWE data

Threat Management
Filigran eXtended Threat Management Suite

Suite of open source platforms for threat intel, adversary simulation & GRC

Threat Management
Filigran XTM Hub

Central hub for accessing Filigran products, resources, and community content

Threat Management
Free
Filigran Threat Management

AI-powered threat management platform for detection, analysis, and response

Threat Management
Outpost24 Cyber Threat Intelligence

Modular CTI platform with DRP modules for external threat detection & intel

Threat Management
Talanos DARK WEB & DEEP WEB INTELLIGENCE

Dark web & deep web monitoring service for threat detection & response

Threat Management
Kaspersky Data Streams

Continuously updated threat indicator data streams via HTTPS protocol

Threat Management
Armis Centrix™ Early Warning

Proactive threat intelligence platform providing early warning alerts

Threat Management
BioCatch Trust™

Inter-bank real-time financial crime intelligence network for fraud prevention

Threat Management
Cloudmark Insight

Real-time threat intelligence API for IP, domain, URL, and content analysis

Threat Management
Cloudmark Threat Insight

Threat intelligence platform providing messaging threat data via API

Threat Management
Corelight Threat Intelligence

Network threat intel platform combining CrowdStrike IOCs with NDR evidence

Threat Management
CyberAdapt Internal Server Error

Network threat detection platform (product page unavailable)

Threat Management
Check Point Threat Intelligence

Threat intelligence platform providing strategic & tactical threat analysis

Threat Management
Cyberint Deep & Dark Web Monitoring

Deep & dark web monitoring platform for threat intelligence collection

Threat Management
Cybermerc Aushield

Australian cyber threat intelligence ecosystem for SMBs, enterprise & govt

Threat Management
Cybermerc Aushield Defend

Cyber threat intelligence sharing platform for Australian organizations

Threat Management
CyCraft CyberTotal

Global threat intelligence platform aggregating CTI sources with AI analysis

Threat Management
CyCraft ThreatWall

Threat intelligence gateway that blocks malicious traffic using global CTI

Threat Management
DarkOwl Ransomware API

API for monitoring ransomware sites to detect org compromises & extortion

Threat Management
DigitalStakeout OSINT Platform

OSINT platform for monitoring surface web, dark web, and social media sources

Threat Management
DigitalStakeout Data Breach Search

Search engine for investigating exposed data across surface, deep, and dark web

Threat Management
DomainTools Predictive Threat Feeds

DNS-based threat intelligence platform with predictive risk scoring

Threat Management
DomainTools Domain Intelligence

Domain intelligence platform for threat research and investigation

Threat Management
Dragos Neighborhood Keeper

Anonymous ICS threat intel sharing platform for collective defense

Threat Management
FireEye Detection On Demand

RESTful API for file/URL malware analysis via FireEye virtual execution engine

Threat Management
FraudLabs Pro Anonymous Proxy Detection

Detects anonymous proxies, VPNs, TOR, and other proxy types from IP addresses

Threat Management
FSISAC Intelligence

Cyber threat intel sharing platform for financial services sector members

Threat Management
FSISAC Security

Financial sector info sharing & analysis center for cyber threat intelligence

Threat Management
FS-ISAC Intelligence Exchange

Threat intel sharing platform for financial services sector collaboration

Threat Management
FSISAC Cybersecurity Intelligence

Financial sector threat intelligence and information sharing platform

Threat Management
Glasswall ReversingLabs

File threat intelligence integration combining hash lookups & malware detection

Threat Management
Hitachi Cyber Cyber Threat Intelligence Services

CTI services combining human expertise and AI for threat analysis

Threat Management
Hoplite HopliteDNS

DNS-based threat intelligence platform for security monitoring and enforcement

Threat Management
Hoplite Threat Intelligence

AI-powered threat intelligence platform collecting data from web sources

Threat Management
Hypernative Screener

Screens blockchain addresses for risk and provides allow/deny recommendations.

Threat Management
IP2Location IP2Proxy Proxy Detection Database

Database for detecting VPNs, proxies, Tor exits, and anonymization services

Threat Management
IP2Location IP-Country Database

IP geolocation database identifying VPN, proxy, Tor, and datacenter IP addresses

Threat Management
IP2Location IP-ProxyType-Country

IP geolocation database for detecting proxies, VPNs, and Tor exit nodes

Threat Management
IP2Location IP-ProxyType-Country-Region-City Database

IP geolocation database for detecting proxies, VPNs, Tor nodes & data centers

Threat Management
IP2Location IP-ProxyType-Country-Region-City-ISP Database

IP geolocation database for detecting proxies, VPNs, Tor nodes, and ISP info

Threat Management
IP2Location IP-ProxyType-Country-Region-City-ISP-Domain Database

IP geolocation database for detecting proxies, VPNs, Tor nodes & data centers

Threat Management
IP2Location PX6

IP geolocation database for detecting proxies, VPNs, Tor nodes & data centers

Threat Management
IP2Location IP-ProxyType-Country-Region-City-ISP-Domain-UsageType-ASN Database

IP geolocation database for detecting proxies, VPNs, Tor, and datacenter IPs

Threat Management
IP2Location PX8

IP database for detecting proxies, VPNs, Tor nodes & data center ranges

Threat Management
IP2Location IP-ProxyType-Country-Region-City-ISP-Domain-UsageType-ASN-LastSeen-Threat

IP geolocation database for proxy/VPN detection with threat intelligence

Threat Management
IP2Location IP-ProxyType-Country-Region-City-ISP-Domain-UsageType-ASN-LastSeen-Threat-Residential

IP database for detecting proxies, VPNs, Tor, and residential proxies

Threat Management
IP2Location IP-ProxyType-Country-Region-City-ISP-Domain-UsageType-ASN-LastSeen-Threat-Residential-Provider Database

IP geolocation database for detecting proxies, VPNs, Tor, and threat IPs

Threat Management
IP2Location IP-ProxyType-Country-Region-City-ISP-Domain-UsageType-ASN-LastSeen-Threat-Residential-Provider-FraudScore Database

IP geolocation database for proxy/VPN detection with fraud scoring

Threat Management
ISARR AVSEC Resilience Platform

Aviation security threat intelligence & risk mgmt platform for AVSEC pros

Threat Management
LimaCharlie Build CTI Capabilities

Platform for building CTI capabilities with centralized threat intelligence hub

Threat Management
LimaCharlie SnapAttack

Threat-informed detection rule platform for behavioral analytics

Threat Management
NETSCOUT ATLAS Intelligence Feed (AIF)

AI-powered threat intelligence feed for automated DDoS protection

Threat Management
Ontic Risk Intelligence

Physical security threat intel platform combining OSINT, location data & analysis

Threat Management
Peraton ThreatBoard

Cyber threat intelligence platform with AI-driven analysis and threat hunting

Threat Management
Picus Threat Library

Threat intelligence library with 30,000+ threats mapped to MITRE ATT&CK

Threat Management
Rawstream DNS Filtering

Cloud-based DNS filtering solution for blocking malicious sites and content

Threat Management
SecurityScorecard Intelligence Feeds

Cyber threat intelligence feeds for SOC and threat intelligence teams

Threat Management
Tarlogic Digital Surveillance Services

Cyber intelligence services for digital exposure monitoring and threat analysis

Threat Management
Tarlogic Threat Intelligence

Threat intelligence service analyzing attack scenarios for organizations

Threat Management
VerSprite Weekly Threat Intelligence

Weekly threat intelligence briefings published by VerSprite

Threat Management
VMRay UniqueSignal

Behavior-based threat intel feed delivering malware IOCs with context

Threat Management
VMRay Analyzer 3.0

Automated malware analysis and detection platform

Threat Management
zvelo Malicious Detailed Detection Feed™

Curated malicious threat intelligence feed with IOC detection and metadata

Threat Management
zvelo PhishBlocklist™

Curated phishing threat intelligence feed with predictive detection

Threat Management
Group-IB Threat Intelligence Platform

Enterprise threat intelligence platform for proactive threat detection

Threat Management
Group-IB Cyber Fraud Intelligence Platform

Real-time fraud intelligence sharing platform with GDPR-compliant tokenization

Threat Management
CloudSek Cybersecurity

Cybersecurity platform providing threat intelligence and digital risk protection

Threat Management
CloudSEK Predictive Cybersecurity

Predictive cybersecurity platform providing threat intelligence services

Threat Management
CloudSEK Cyber Intelligence

Cyber threat intelligence platform for external threat monitoring

Threat Management
Abstract Intel Gallery

Threat intel enrichment platform that correlates events with IOCs and actors

Threat Management
Nothreat ThreatShield

AI-driven threat intel feeds for automated blocking on 20+ firewall vendors

Threat Management
Nothreat Intelligent DNS

AI-driven DNS security service blocking malicious domains and C2 servers

Threat Management
OpenText Core DNS Protection

Cloud-native DNS filtering solution that blocks malicious domains and threats

Threat Management
Zynap Threat Intelligence

AI-driven threat intel platform for preemptive security & attack prevention

Threat Management
Cyberani Threat Intelligence

Managed threat intelligence service with dark web monitoring and analysis

Threat Management