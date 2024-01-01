Aggregates security threats from online sources and outputs to various formats.
AttackerKB is a Rapid7 project that provides an activity feed with topics about exploited vulnerabilities, including details such as the CVE ID, exploitation status, and sources of the information.
MISP is an open source threat intelligence platform that enhances threat information sharing and analysis.
Scan files with Yara, match findings to VirusTotal comments.
Collection of Yara rules for file identification and classification
Tool for dataviz and statistical analysis of threat intelligence feeds, presented in cybersecurity conferences for measuring IQ of threat intelligence feeds.
A Splunk app mapped to MITRE ATT&CK to guide threat hunts.