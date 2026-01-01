QuoIntelligence Threat Intelligence Description

QuoIntelligence Threat Intelligence is a threat intelligence service that combines AI technology with expert analyst support to deliver customized threat insights. The service provides information on threat actor tactics, techniques, and procedures (TTPs), indicators of compromise (IoCs), and vulnerability alerts. The platform offers three levels of intelligence: tactical threat intelligence with vetted feeds for early detection, operational threat intelligence with tailored briefs for daily security decisions, and strategic threat intelligence for executive decision-making and long-term security planning. The service incorporates geopolitical, economic, and social context into threat analysis to provide comprehensive understanding of cyber threats. QuoIntelligence focuses on delivering intelligence through a European lens, reflecting the regulatory, geopolitical, and cyber threat landscape specific to Europe. The service aims to reduce information overload by filtering data and focusing on threats relevant to specific industries, regions, and technology stacks. The platform includes Mercury, which appears to be the central interface for accessing threat intelligence. The service combines data from open and closed sources, refined by intelligence experts to deliver actionable recommendations. Analysis considers organizational context including economic, social, and geopolitical factors to help organizations prepare for potential threats.