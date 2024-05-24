Nothreat ThreatShield Description

Nothreat ThreatShield is a threat intelligence platform that delivers real-time, AI-driven threat feeds to integrate with Next-Generation Firewalls. The solution aggregates data from over 100 third-party intelligence sources and proprietary telemetry from Nothreat CyberEcho deception traps to provide continuously updated lists of malicious IPs, domains, URLs, and hash signatures. ThreatShield integrates with more than 20 NGFW vendors through simple configuration, often requiring only a single-line setup. The platform provides threat data in multiple industry-standard formats including STIX, OpenIOC, JSON, Flat, and CSV for integration with security infrastructure. The solution offers multiple feed types including crowd-immunity feeds and company/country-specific feeds. It uses AI-driven automation and advanced correlation mechanisms to create high-confidence intelligence streams that enable automated blocking of threats at the perimeter. ThreatShield functions as part of the broader Nothreat platform ecosystem, leveraging intelligence gathered from global deception traps to provide protection against zero-day attacks, ransomware, and unknown threats. The platform supports regulatory compliance frameworks including NIST 800-53 and ISO 27001 through its real-time threat intelligence capabilities.