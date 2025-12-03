ThreatSTOP Protective DNS
DNS-layer threat blocking service with real-time threat intelligence feeds
ThreatSTOP Protective DNS
DNS-layer threat blocking service with real-time threat intelligence feeds
ThreatSTOP Protective DNS Description
ThreatSTOP Protective DNS is a DNS-layer security solution that proactively blocks malicious DNS resolution requests and IP connection attempts before threats enter the network. The platform leverages comprehensive threat intelligence from hundreds of qualified data sources that are human and machine curated, covering billions of data points across 600+ categories in 60+ threat categories. The service provides protective DNS security to defend against phishing, ransomware, malware, and other threats targeting clients, remote users, and servers. It also protects web and server infrastructure by blocking bots and unwanted traffic. ThreatSTOP offers fine-grained control through fully customizable security policies with custom block and allowlists. The platform integrates with DNS servers, DDI solutions, firewalls, routers, switches, next-generation firewalls (NGFW), IDP, WAF, SIEM, and cloud-native infrastructure through automated policy updates. It provides forensics and reporting capabilities that allow security teams to view and analyze blocked threats, identify affected client devices, and receive custom email reports and alerts. ThreatSTOP is designed for multi-tenant use, making it suitable for managed service providers, enterprises, SMBs, healthcare organizations, educational institutions, and service providers. The solution helps reduce manual blacklisting and remediation efforts while providing an additional layer of protection at the DNS level. The platform includes a CheckIOC feature for threat analysis and supports compliance requirements including HIPAA, FERPA, and PCI.
ThreatSTOP Protective DNS FAQ
Common questions about ThreatSTOP Protective DNS including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.
ThreatSTOP Protective DNS is DNS-layer threat blocking service with real-time threat intelligence feeds developed by ThreatSTOP. It is a Threat Management solution designed to help security teams with DNS, Threat Intelligence, Threat Prevention.
FEATURED
Password manager with end-to-end encryption and identity protection features
VPN service providing encrypted internet connections and privacy protection
Fractional CISO services for B2B companies to accelerate sales and compliance
Stay Updated with Mandos Brief
Get the latest cybersecurity updates in your inbox
TRENDING CATEGORIES
POPULAR
Automated vulnerability assessment and remediation platform
A threat intelligence aggregation service that consolidates and summarizes security updates from multiple sources to provide comprehensive cybersecurity situational awareness.
Security platform that provides protection, monitoring and governance for enterprise generative AI applications and LLMs against various threats including prompt injection and data poisoning.
OSINTLeak is a tool for discovering and analyzing leaked sensitive information across various online sources to identify potential security risks.
Weekly cybersecurity newsletter for security leaders and professionals