ThreatSTOP Protective DNS

DNS-layer threat blocking service with real-time threat intelligence feeds

Threat Management
Commercial
ThreatSTOP Protective DNS is a DNS-layer security solution that proactively blocks malicious DNS resolution requests and IP connection attempts before threats enter the network. The platform leverages comprehensive threat intelligence from hundreds of qualified data sources that are human and machine curated, covering billions of data points across 600+ categories in 60+ threat categories. The service provides protective DNS security to defend against phishing, ransomware, malware, and other threats targeting clients, remote users, and servers. It also protects web and server infrastructure by blocking bots and unwanted traffic. ThreatSTOP offers fine-grained control through fully customizable security policies with custom block and allowlists. The platform integrates with DNS servers, DDI solutions, firewalls, routers, switches, next-generation firewalls (NGFW), IDP, WAF, SIEM, and cloud-native infrastructure through automated policy updates. It provides forensics and reporting capabilities that allow security teams to view and analyze blocked threats, identify affected client devices, and receive custom email reports and alerts. ThreatSTOP is designed for multi-tenant use, making it suitable for managed service providers, enterprises, SMBs, healthcare organizations, educational institutions, and service providers. The solution helps reduce manual blacklisting and remediation efforts while providing an additional layer of protection at the DNS level. The platform includes a CheckIOC feature for threat analysis and supports compliance requirements including HIPAA, FERPA, and PCI.

