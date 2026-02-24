Free mule account alert feed for banks to detect scam-linked accounts.
Free mule account alert feed for banks to detect scam-linked accounts.
CYBERA Signals is a mule account intelligence feed designed for financial institutions. It provides alerts on mule accounts — bank accounts used to receive and transfer funds from financial scams — linked to a subscriber's institution. Free tier access includes one detailed mule account alert per month, containing: - Account number of the identified mule account - Scam type associated with the account - Date the account was observed - Transaction amount and currency - Suspect (account holder) details - Contextual intelligence linking the alert to broader scam activity In addition to the single detailed alert, subscribers also receive redacted alerts for any additional mule accounts identified during the same month, providing continued signal without full data access. CYBERA Signals serves as an entry point to CYBERA's broader Mule Intelligence platform, which offers complete alerts across all institutions and supports use cases including mule account screening, beneficiary screening, scam customer support, and scam asset recovery. The full commercial solution targets banks, crypto platforms, and cyber insurers.
Common questions about CYBERA Signals including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.
CYBERA Signals is Free mule account alert feed for banks to detect scam-linked accounts, developed by CYBERA. It is a Threat & Vulnerability Management solution designed to help security teams with Fraud Detection, Threat Feed, Cyber Threat Intelligence.
CYBERA Signals offers the following core capabilities:
CYBERA Signals is deployed as a cloud solution, suited to enterprise organizations looking to operationalize threat & vulnerability management. The free tier is well-suited to evaluation, small teams, and learning environments.
CYBERA Signals is built for security teams handling Fraud Detection, Threat Feed, Cyber Threat Intelligence, Dark Web Monitoring. It supports workflows including mule account alerts linked to subscriber's financial institution, scam type identification per alert, account holder (suspect) details. Teams typically adopt CYBERA Signals when they need to threat & vulnerability management capabilities integrated into their existing stack. Explore similar tools at https://cybersectools.com/alternatives/cybera-signals
CYBERA Signals is a free Threat & Vulnerability Management tool. This makes it accessible for organizations of all sizes, from startups to enterprises. Visit https://www.cybera.io/signals for download and installation instructions.
Popular alternatives to CYBERA Signals include:
Compare all CYBERA Signals alternatives at https://cybersectools.com/alternatives/cybera-signals
CYBERA Signals is for security teams and organizations that need Fraud Detection, Threat Feed, Cyber Threat Intelligence, Dark Web Monitoring, Alerting. It's particularly suitable for small to medium-sized teams looking for cost-effective solutions. Other Threat & Vulnerability Management tools can be found at https://cybersectools.com/categories/threat-management
Head-to-head feature, pricing, and rating breakdowns.
Web data platform providing open, deep & dark web APIs and monitoring.
Threat intelligence feeds for SOC teams from social, dark web & botnet sources
API providing access to compromised identity data and threat signals
Investigative intelligence service for law enforcement agencies
Cyber threat intelligence feeds for SOC and threat intelligence teams