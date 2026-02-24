CYBERA Signals Description

CYBERA Signals is a mule account intelligence feed designed for financial institutions. It provides alerts on mule accounts — bank accounts used to receive and transfer funds from financial scams — linked to a subscriber's institution. Free tier access includes one detailed mule account alert per month, containing: - Account number of the identified mule account - Scam type associated with the account - Date the account was observed - Transaction amount and currency - Suspect (account holder) details - Contextual intelligence linking the alert to broader scam activity In addition to the single detailed alert, subscribers also receive redacted alerts for any additional mule accounts identified during the same month, providing continued signal without full data access. CYBERA Signals serves as an entry point to CYBERA's broader Mule Intelligence platform, which offers complete alerts across all institutions and supports use cases including mule account screening, beneficiary screening, scam customer support, and scam asset recovery. The full commercial solution targets banks, crypto platforms, and cyber insurers.