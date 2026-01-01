ThreatMon Dark Web Intelligence Description

ThreatMon Dark Web Intelligence is a monitoring solution that scans underground forums, marketplaces, and hidden networks to identify threats targeting organizations. The platform monitors for compromised employee and customer credentials, sensitive data leaks, and brand mentions across dark web sources. The solution provides several monitoring capabilities including leak credential detection for stolen login information, VIP and executive protection to track threats against key personnel, blackmarket monitoring for company data being sold, botnet monitoring focused on stealer logs, and underground posts monitoring to track hacker discussions mentioning the organization. The platform offers regional and sectoral intelligence filtering to focus on threats relevant to specific countries, industries, and operations. It delivers real-time alerts when compromised data, impersonation attempts, or sensitive information listings are detected. The system aims to provide early warning of threats before they result in breaches or attacks. ThreatMon Dark Web Intelligence is designed for security teams to gain visibility into dark web activities that could impact their organization, enabling proactive risk management and threat mitigation.