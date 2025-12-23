Blackwired ThirdWatch
Blackwired ThirdWatch Description
Blackwired ThirdWatch is a cyber threat visualization platform that monitors and visualizes external threats to organizations and their third parties. The platform uses zero-touch, non-invasive technology to hunt threats outside the organization's perimeter. ThirdWatch produces Direct Threat Intelligence (DTI), providing threat insights specific to an organization at global, regional, country, and organizational levels. The platform includes an Attack Surface Management module that maps external threats to known vulnerabilities in a standardized format. The platform identifies attack campaigns, sequences, and unknown attack vectors. It detects zero-day malware and ransomware. ThirdWatch differentiates between actual threats and false positives through its visualization interface. The platform presents threat data in a 3D visualization format, providing a 360-degree view of the external threat landscape. It monitors threats facing both the primary organization and its third-party relationships. ThirdWatch includes ARFi technology for threat analysis and prioritization. The platform is designed for enterprises, governments, and managed service providers across sectors including financial services, retail, manufacturing, critical infrastructure, telecommunications, and defense.
