S2W XARVIS

AI-powered cybercrime intelligence platform monitoring dark web & covert channels

S2W XARVIS is a cybercrime intelligence platform that collects and analyzes data from covert channels including the dark web and Telegram. The platform uses multi-domain cross-analysis technology to process large volumes of specialized data for national security and public safety applications. XARVIS leverages big data collection capabilities from hidden channels to provide intelligence on cybercrime activities. The platform incorporates DarkBERT, a language model specifically trained on dark web content, developed in collaboration with KAIST and presented at ACL 2023. The platform is designed for government agencies and organizations requiring visibility into underground cybercrime ecosystems. S2W has deployed XARVIS to government entities in Saudi Arabia and other regions as part of national security initiatives. XARVIS operates as part of S2W's broader data intelligence portfolio, which includes purpose-driven ontologies and knowledge graph technology. The platform enables organizations to monitor threat actors, track cybercrime trends, and receive intelligence from sources not accessible through traditional security monitoring systems. S2W participates in the INTERPOL Gateway Initiative as a partner and is part of the Microsoft Copilot for Security Partner Ecosystem, indicating integration capabilities with broader security frameworks.

S2W XARVIS is AI-powered cybercrime intelligence platform monitoring dark web & covert channels developed by S2W. It is a Threat Management solution designed to help security teams with AI Powered Security, Big Data, CTI.

