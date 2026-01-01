Constella Threat Intelligence Data Signals API Description

Constella Threat Intelligence Data Signals API provides access to identity signals and compromised data from surface, deep, and dark web sources. The API delivers data on compromised credentials, personally identifiable information, metadata, and threat intelligence from Constella's identity data lake containing billions of compromised identity assets and digital records. The API offers customizable data queries for specific use cases and enables correlation between compromised credentials, threat actors, and malicious activity. Organizations can integrate the API into their existing threat intelligence platforms to enrich analyses and enhance identity attribution capabilities. The service provides real-time and continuous updates on new breaches and threat signals, along with historical data access. Data queries can be tailored to organizational requirements, and the API is designed to handle high query volumes for enterprise-scale deployments. The API operates with encryption and adheres to global data protection regulations including GDPR and CCPA. Organizations use the API to identify malicious activities, fraud indicators, and early warning signals for threat mitigation. The service provides identity attributes and metadata to support threat modeling and intelligence enrichment.