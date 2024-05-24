SecurityScorecard Intelligence Feeds Description

SecurityScorecard Intelligence Feeds provides cyber threat intelligence data feeds designed to integrate with security operations infrastructure. The product delivers real-time threat intelligence data that can be consumed by SIEM, SOAR, TIP, and other API-enabled security solutions. The feeds aggregate intelligence from over 200 sources across the dark web and utilize a sinkhole network to identify systems impacted by malware and connections to malicious infrastructure. The data includes information about threat actor activities, tactics, techniques, and procedures (TTPs), malware signatures, malicious IP addresses, URLs, and threat actor behaviors. The intelligence feeds are designed to provide context-rich raw data that security teams can use for threat detection, incident response, and threat hunting activities. The product aims to help organizations identify emerging threats, reduce false positives through contextual information, and enable faster response to security incidents. Organizations can pipe the feeds directly into their existing security tools to enhance visibility into the threat landscape, support informed decision-making during security incidents, and consolidate threat intelligence capabilities from multiple vendors into a single source.