ZeroFox Threat Intelligence Feeds
Threat intelligence feeds for SOC teams from social, dark web & botnet sources
ZeroFox Threat Intelligence Feeds
Threat intelligence feeds for SOC teams from social, dark web & botnet sources
ZeroFox Threat Intelligence Feeds Description
ZeroFox Threat Intelligence Feeds provides threat intelligence data collected from social media, messaging platforms, code repositories, dark web forums, and botnets. The service processes over 12 billion daily data points and delivers intelligence through API integration with security tools. The product offers three feed bundles: Identity and Fraud Intelligence Feeds containing compromised credentials, stolen credit card numbers, SSNs, national IDs, and botnet stealer data; Network and Vulnerability Intelligence Feeds; and Covert Communications Intelligence Feeds focused on dark web activities. The feeds integrate with SIEM, SOAR, TIP, XDR, IAM, firewalls, email gateways, proxy servers, and EDR/XDR platforms. Intelligence is correlated and enriched using machine learning and analyst expertise to reduce manual analysis requirements. The service monitors underground forums, encrypted channels, data breaches, and botnet activity to identify threats at their source. Intelligence is customized based on industry, digital footprint, and risk profile. The feeds support compliance requirements including KYC and PCI DSS. Data is delivered in real-time through API access, enabling integration into existing security infrastructure and workflows.
ZeroFox Threat Intelligence Feeds FAQ
Common questions about ZeroFox Threat Intelligence Feeds including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.
ZeroFox Threat Intelligence Feeds is Threat intelligence feeds for SOC teams from social, dark web & botnet sources developed by ZeroFox. It is a Threat Management solution designed to help security teams with API Security, Botnet, Breach.
FEATURED
Cybercrime intelligence tools for searching compromised credentials from infostealers
Password manager with end-to-end encryption and identity protection features
VPN service providing encrypted internet connections and privacy protection
Fractional CISO services for B2B companies to build security programs
Stay Updated with Mandos Brief
Get the latest cybersecurity updates in your inbox
TRENDING CATEGORIES
POPULAR
Automated vulnerability assessment and remediation platform
A threat intelligence aggregation service that consolidates and summarizes security updates from multiple sources to provide comprehensive cybersecurity situational awareness.
AI security assurance platform for red-teaming, guardrails & compliance
Real-time OSINT monitoring for leaked credentials, data, and infrastructure
Weekly cybersecurity newsletter covering security incidents, AI, and leadership