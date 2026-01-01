ZeroFox Threat Intelligence Feeds Description

ZeroFox Threat Intelligence Feeds provides threat intelligence data collected from social media, messaging platforms, code repositories, dark web forums, and botnets. The service processes over 12 billion daily data points and delivers intelligence through API integration with security tools. The product offers three feed bundles: Identity and Fraud Intelligence Feeds containing compromised credentials, stolen credit card numbers, SSNs, national IDs, and botnet stealer data; Network and Vulnerability Intelligence Feeds; and Covert Communications Intelligence Feeds focused on dark web activities. The feeds integrate with SIEM, SOAR, TIP, XDR, IAM, firewalls, email gateways, proxy servers, and EDR/XDR platforms. Intelligence is correlated and enriched using machine learning and analyst expertise to reduce manual analysis requirements. The service monitors underground forums, encrypted channels, data breaches, and botnet activity to identify threats at their source. Intelligence is customized based on industry, digital footprint, and risk profile. The feeds support compliance requirements including KYC and PCI DSS. Data is delivered in real-time through API access, enabling integration into existing security infrastructure and workflows.