ZeroFox Threat Intelligence Feeds Logo

ZeroFox Threat Intelligence Feeds

Threat intelligence feeds for SOC teams from social, dark web & botnet sources

Threat Management
Commercial
Visit website
Claim and verify your listing
0

ZeroFox Threat Intelligence Feeds Description

ZeroFox Threat Intelligence Feeds provides threat intelligence data collected from social media, messaging platforms, code repositories, dark web forums, and botnets. The service processes over 12 billion daily data points and delivers intelligence through API integration with security tools. The product offers three feed bundles: Identity and Fraud Intelligence Feeds containing compromised credentials, stolen credit card numbers, SSNs, national IDs, and botnet stealer data; Network and Vulnerability Intelligence Feeds; and Covert Communications Intelligence Feeds focused on dark web activities. The feeds integrate with SIEM, SOAR, TIP, XDR, IAM, firewalls, email gateways, proxy servers, and EDR/XDR platforms. Intelligence is correlated and enriched using machine learning and analyst expertise to reduce manual analysis requirements. The service monitors underground forums, encrypted channels, data breaches, and botnet activity to identify threats at their source. Intelligence is customized based on industry, digital footprint, and risk profile. The feeds support compliance requirements including KYC and PCI DSS. Data is delivered in real-time through API access, enabling integration into existing security infrastructure and workflows.

ZeroFox Threat Intelligence Feeds FAQ

Common questions about ZeroFox Threat Intelligence Feeds including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.

ZeroFox Threat Intelligence Feeds is Threat intelligence feeds for SOC teams from social, dark web & botnet sources developed by ZeroFox. It is a Threat Management solution designed to help security teams with API Security, Botnet, Breach.

Have more questions? Browse our categories or search for specific tools.

FEATURED

Hudson Rock Cybercrime Intelligence Tools Logo
Hudson Rock Cybercrime Intelligence Tools

Cybercrime intelligence tools for searching compromised credentials from infostealers

Proton Pass Logo
Proton Pass

Password manager with end-to-end encryption and identity protection features

NordVPN Logo
NordVPN

VPN service providing encrypted internet connections and privacy protection

Mandos Fractional CISO Logo
Mandos Fractional CISO

Fractional CISO services for B2B companies to build security programs

Stay Updated with Mandos Brief

Get the latest cybersecurity updates in your inbox

TRENDING CATEGORIES

Digital Forensics and Incident Response
Digital Forensics and Incident Response (DFIR) tools for digital forensic analysis, evidence collection, malware analysis, and cyber incident investigation.
514
Offensive Security
Offensive security tools for penetration testing, red team exercises, exploit development, and ethical hacking activities.
457
Threat Intelligence Platforms
TIP for collecting, analyzing, and sharing cyber threat data, indicators of compromise (IOCs), and threat feeds.
280
Honeypots & Deception
Honeypots and cyber deception solution that simulate vulnerable systems to detect, divert, and analyze attacker activities in real time.
192
Security Information and Event Management
SIEM platforms for centralized security log management, correlation, alerting, and compliance reporting.
148
View All Categories →

POPULAR

RoboShadow Logo
RoboShadow

Automated vulnerability assessment and remediation platform

13
Cybersec Feeds Logo
Cybersec Feeds

A threat intelligence aggregation service that consolidates and summarizes security updates from multiple sources to provide comprehensive cybersecurity situational awareness.

7
TestSavant AI Security Assurance Platform Logo
TestSavant AI Security Assurance Platform

AI security assurance platform for red-teaming, guardrails & compliance

5
OSINTLeak Real-time OSINT Leak Intelligence Logo
OSINTLeak Real-time OSINT Leak Intelligence

Real-time OSINT monitoring for leaked credentials, data, and infrastructure

5
Mandos Brief Logo
Mandos Brief

Weekly cybersecurity newsletter covering security incidents, AI, and leadership

5
View Popular Tools →