ThreatMon AI Description

ThreatMon AI is a threat intelligence platform that uses artificial intelligence to provide threat management capabilities. The platform functions as a cybersecurity search engine, allowing security teams to query threat intelligence, vulnerability management guidance, and security best practices. The platform includes an AI-driven support agent that explains security alerts and scores, providing actionable guidance for risk mitigation. It features automated risk assessment that continuously updates risk scores based on new alarms and critical events, dynamically prioritizing alerts to highlight critical risks. ThreatMon AI offers threat actor intelligence and dark web monitoring capabilities to provide visibility into potential risks and emerging threats. The platform includes alert prioritization functionality and a dynamic navigation assistant to help users navigate the platform. The system uses Natural Language Processing (NLP) and data enrichment technologies to convert unstructured threat data into actionable intelligence. It provides threat landscape summaries for executive-level reporting and supports collaborative intelligence sharing by automating the distribution of threat intelligence in real-time. The platform consolidates intelligence across various cybersecurity operations to improve threat detection and response capabilities.

ThreatMon AI is AI-powered threat intelligence platform with search, risk assessment & alerts developed by ThreatMon. It is a Threat Management solution designed to help security teams with AI Powered Security, Automation, CTI.

