Armis Centrix™ Early Warning Description

Armis Centrix Early Warning is a threat intelligence platform that provides advance notification of vulnerabilities and threats before they are publicly disclosed or exploited. The product operates by collecting intelligence from multiple sources including dynamically deployed honeypots, dark web forums, and the Armis Labs research team. The platform uses AI to analyze threat data and identify emerging vulnerabilities, often providing alerts days, weeks, or months before public disclosure. According to the vendor, the system has been ahead of the CISA Known Exploited Vulnerabilities (KEV) list over 800 times, with some alerts provided months to years in advance. The product integrates with the broader Armis Centrix platform for Continuous Threat Exposure Management (CTEM), feeding intelligence into asset discovery, vulnerability prioritization, and remediation modules. It provides contextual risk information and enables organizations to take preemptive action before attacks occur. Early Warning delivers flash alerts and early warning notifications for critical vulnerabilities, including details about exploitation requirements, affected systems, and recommended actions. The system focuses on attacker-centric insights to help security teams understand likely attack vectors and prioritize defensive measures based on actual threat actor behavior and tactics.