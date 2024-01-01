bro-intel-generator

Daily feed of bad IPs with blacklist hit scores for cybersecurity professionals to stay informed about malicious IP addresses.
Script for generating Bro intel files from pdf or html reports. Dependencies: poppler-utils, html2text. Usage: Download reports in html or pdf format, then feed them to the tool. Example: ./intel_generator.sh -f apt_report.pdf -p. Note: Verify indicators extracted before using in production. Supports domains, IPs, and hash indicators. Exclude specific file extensions using domain_exclude variable. Install generated intel files in Bro by copying the intel directory to /usr/local/bro/share/bro/.
A tool for quick and effective Yara rule creation to isolate malware families and malicious objects.
A tracker that detects and logs SYN packets with a specific signature generated by the Mirai malware, providing real-time information on Mirai-based campaigns.
A collection of public YARA signatures for various malware families.
A free threat intelligence feed and banlist feed of known malicious IP addresses for public use only.
Automatically create yara rules based on images embedded in office documents.