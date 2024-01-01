bro-intel-generator 0 ( 0 ) Report Issue Reason Select a reason Deprecated Incorrect information Claim this listing Other Details Close Submit Visit Website

Script for generating Bro intel files from pdf or html reports. Dependencies: poppler-utils, html2text. Usage: Download reports in html or pdf format, then feed them to the tool. Example: ./intel_generator.sh -f apt_report.pdf -p. Note: Verify indicators extracted before using in production. Supports domains, IPs, and hash indicators. Exclude specific file extensions using domain_exclude variable. Install generated intel files in Bro by copying the intel directory to /usr/local/bro/share/bro/.