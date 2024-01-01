IOC Fanger Python Package Logo

The IOC Fanger Python package fangs (example[.]com => example.com) and defangs (example.com => example[.]com) indicators of compromise in text. For more information, check out the interactive documentation. Developers can refer to the developer docs for useful tips, including updating benchmarks using pytest-benchmark to test performance impact.

