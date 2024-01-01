Node library for calling Google Play APIs with Nexus device behavior.
The IOC Fanger Python package fangs (example[.]com => example.com) and defangs (example.com => example[.]com) indicators of compromise in text. For more information, check out the interactive documentation. Developers can refer to the developer docs for useful tips, including updating benchmarks using pytest-benchmark to test performance impact.
A public domain for use in illustrative examples in documents.
A tool for auditing and reporting Unix host security with the ability to perform a lockdown.
Syntax highlighting for Smali (Dalvik) Assembly language in Vim.
Learn how to integrate security into Agile development teams for high performance
A tool for SSH server & client configuration auditing with comprehensive analysis and policy scans.