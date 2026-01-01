ThreatConnect Threat Intelligence Platform
AI-powered threat intel platform for operationalizing CTI and cyber risk mgmt
ThreatConnect Threat Intelligence Platform
AI-powered threat intel platform for operationalizing CTI and cyber risk mgmt
ThreatConnect Threat Intelligence Platform Description
ThreatConnect Threat Intelligence Platform is a solution designed to operationalize cyber threat intelligence, security operations, and cyber risk management. The platform consists of three main components: the ThreatConnect Platform for threat intelligence operations, Polarity for federated search and analysis, and Risk Quantifier (RQ) for cyber risk quantification. The ThreatConnect Platform enables organizations to aggregate multiple sources of open source, commercial, and internal intelligence into a centralized system. It processes intelligence volume to produce high-fidelity, actionable intelligence that can be shared across security teams. The platform includes capabilities for intelligence collection, processing, analysis, and distribution. Polarity provides federated search, correlation, and analysis capabilities that deliver unified threat intelligence, context, and knowledge at the point of decision-making. It allows analysts to access and correlate data from multiple sources without switching between different tools or interfaces. Risk Quantifier (RQ) quantifies cyber risk in financial terms to support compliance requirements, control evaluation, and board reporting. RQ 9.0 includes continuous control monitoring that connects vulnerabilities, attacker behaviors, and control effectiveness to financial exposure. The platform incorporates AI capabilities to enhance organizational effectiveness and supports automation for security operations. It is designed to enable collaboration between threat intelligence producers and consumers, providing relevant intelligence when and where it is needed for detection, prevention, and response activities.
ThreatConnect Threat Intelligence Platform FAQ
Common questions about ThreatConnect Threat Intelligence Platform including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.
ThreatConnect Threat Intelligence Platform is AI-powered threat intel platform for operationalizing CTI and cyber risk mgmt developed by ThreatConnect. It is a Threat Management solution designed to help security teams with AI Powered Security, Actionable, Automation.
FEATURED
Cybercrime intelligence tools for searching compromised credentials from infostealers
Password manager with end-to-end encryption and identity protection features
VPN service providing encrypted internet connections and privacy protection
Fractional CISO services for B2B companies to build security programs
Stay Updated with Mandos Brief
Get the latest cybersecurity updates in your inbox
TRENDING CATEGORIES
POPULAR
Automated vulnerability assessment and remediation platform
A threat intelligence aggregation service that consolidates and summarizes security updates from multiple sources to provide comprehensive cybersecurity situational awareness.
AI security assurance platform for red-teaming, guardrails & compliance
Real-time OSINT monitoring for leaked credentials, data, and infrastructure
Weekly cybersecurity newsletter covering security incidents, AI, and leadership