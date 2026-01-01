ThreatConnect Threat Intelligence Platform Logo

ThreatConnect Threat Intelligence Platform

AI-powered threat intel platform for operationalizing CTI and cyber risk mgmt

Threat Management
Commercial
Visit website
Claim and verify your listing
0

ThreatConnect Threat Intelligence Platform Description

ThreatConnect Threat Intelligence Platform is a solution designed to operationalize cyber threat intelligence, security operations, and cyber risk management. The platform consists of three main components: the ThreatConnect Platform for threat intelligence operations, Polarity for federated search and analysis, and Risk Quantifier (RQ) for cyber risk quantification. The ThreatConnect Platform enables organizations to aggregate multiple sources of open source, commercial, and internal intelligence into a centralized system. It processes intelligence volume to produce high-fidelity, actionable intelligence that can be shared across security teams. The platform includes capabilities for intelligence collection, processing, analysis, and distribution. Polarity provides federated search, correlation, and analysis capabilities that deliver unified threat intelligence, context, and knowledge at the point of decision-making. It allows analysts to access and correlate data from multiple sources without switching between different tools or interfaces. Risk Quantifier (RQ) quantifies cyber risk in financial terms to support compliance requirements, control evaluation, and board reporting. RQ 9.0 includes continuous control monitoring that connects vulnerabilities, attacker behaviors, and control effectiveness to financial exposure. The platform incorporates AI capabilities to enhance organizational effectiveness and supports automation for security operations. It is designed to enable collaboration between threat intelligence producers and consumers, providing relevant intelligence when and where it is needed for detection, prevention, and response activities.

ThreatConnect Threat Intelligence Platform FAQ

Common questions about ThreatConnect Threat Intelligence Platform including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.

ThreatConnect Threat Intelligence Platform is AI-powered threat intel platform for operationalizing CTI and cyber risk mgmt developed by ThreatConnect. It is a Threat Management solution designed to help security teams with AI Powered Security, Actionable, Automation.

Have more questions? Browse our categories or search for specific tools.

FEATURED

Hudson Rock Cybercrime Intelligence Tools Logo
Hudson Rock Cybercrime Intelligence Tools

Cybercrime intelligence tools for searching compromised credentials from infostealers

Proton Pass Logo
Proton Pass

Password manager with end-to-end encryption and identity protection features

NordVPN Logo
NordVPN

VPN service providing encrypted internet connections and privacy protection

Mandos Fractional CISO Logo
Mandos Fractional CISO

Fractional CISO services for B2B companies to build security programs

Stay Updated with Mandos Brief

Get the latest cybersecurity updates in your inbox

TRENDING CATEGORIES

Digital Forensics and Incident Response
Digital Forensics and Incident Response (DFIR) tools for digital forensic analysis, evidence collection, malware analysis, and cyber incident investigation.
514
Offensive Security
Offensive security tools for penetration testing, red team exercises, exploit development, and ethical hacking activities.
457
Threat Intelligence Platforms
TIP for collecting, analyzing, and sharing cyber threat data, indicators of compromise (IOCs), and threat feeds.
280
Honeypots & Deception
Honeypots and cyber deception solution that simulate vulnerable systems to detect, divert, and analyze attacker activities in real time.
192
Security Information and Event Management
SIEM platforms for centralized security log management, correlation, alerting, and compliance reporting.
148
View All Categories →

POPULAR

RoboShadow Logo
RoboShadow

Automated vulnerability assessment and remediation platform

13
Cybersec Feeds Logo
Cybersec Feeds

A threat intelligence aggregation service that consolidates and summarizes security updates from multiple sources to provide comprehensive cybersecurity situational awareness.

7
TestSavant AI Security Assurance Platform Logo
TestSavant AI Security Assurance Platform

AI security assurance platform for red-teaming, guardrails & compliance

5
OSINTLeak Real-time OSINT Leak Intelligence Logo
OSINTLeak Real-time OSINT Leak Intelligence

Real-time OSINT monitoring for leaked credentials, data, and infrastructure

5
Mandos Brief Logo
Mandos Brief

Weekly cybersecurity newsletter covering security incidents, AI, and leadership

5
View Popular Tools →