ThreatConnect Threat Intelligence Platform Description

ThreatConnect Threat Intelligence Platform is a solution designed to operationalize cyber threat intelligence, security operations, and cyber risk management. The platform consists of three main components: the ThreatConnect Platform for threat intelligence operations, Polarity for federated search and analysis, and Risk Quantifier (RQ) for cyber risk quantification. The ThreatConnect Platform enables organizations to aggregate multiple sources of open source, commercial, and internal intelligence into a centralized system. It processes intelligence volume to produce high-fidelity, actionable intelligence that can be shared across security teams. The platform includes capabilities for intelligence collection, processing, analysis, and distribution. Polarity provides federated search, correlation, and analysis capabilities that deliver unified threat intelligence, context, and knowledge at the point of decision-making. It allows analysts to access and correlate data from multiple sources without switching between different tools or interfaces. Risk Quantifier (RQ) quantifies cyber risk in financial terms to support compliance requirements, control evaluation, and board reporting. RQ 9.0 includes continuous control monitoring that connects vulnerabilities, attacker behaviors, and control effectiveness to financial exposure. The platform incorporates AI capabilities to enhance organizational effectiveness and supports automation for security operations. It is designed to enable collaboration between threat intelligence producers and consumers, providing relevant intelligence when and where it is needed for detection, prevention, and response activities.