BGP Ranking is a free software that calculates the security ranking of Internet Service Providers by gathering external data sources to detect malicious activities and validate data sources used for security. The system provides a ReST JSON API that can be queried, and a Python API library is available to interact with the API. The public interface is available at http://bgpranking.circl.lu/, and the source code and documentation are available on GitHub.