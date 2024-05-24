CybersecTools API access is now live!Learn More
Cybermerc Aushield Defend

by Cybermerc

Cyber threat intelligence sharing platform for Australian organizations

Threat Management Commercial
Cloud|SMB, Mid-Market, Enterprise
Threat SharingAptThreat AnalysisSecurity Information Sharing+2
Cybermerc Aushield Defend Description

Cybermerc Aushield Defend is a national cyber threat sharing platform designed for Australian organizations to collaborate on cybersecurity defense. The platform enables businesses to share information about cyber threats within a community network, creating a collective defense approach. The platform provides organizations with visibility into their long-term cyber threat landscape by facilitating the exchange of threat intelligence data. It focuses on helping organizations understand the methods, vulnerabilities, and targets used by threat actors to prevent or mitigate cyber attacks. Aushield Defend aims to improve internal threat intelligence sharing efficiency within organizations while increasing awareness through collaborative knowledge sharing across the broader community. The platform provides information on advanced persistent threats and exploits to help organizations stay informed about emerging cyber security threats. The solution is positioned as part of Cybermerc's broader Aushield product suite, which includes network security, detection, and training solutions. Aushield Defend specifically addresses the threat intelligence and information sharing component of organizational cybersecurity programs.

Cybermerc Aushield Defend FAQ

Common questions about Cybermerc Aushield Defend including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.

Cybermerc Aushield Defend is Cyber threat intelligence sharing platform for Australian organizations developed by Cybermerc. It is a Threat Management solution designed to help security teams with Threat Sharing, APT, Threat Analysis.

