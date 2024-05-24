MaxMind Fraud Prevention
MaxMind Fraud Prevention Description
MaxMind provides IP intelligence and fraud detection services for online businesses. The platform offers three main solutions: fraud prevention, IP geolocation, and proxy detection. The fraud prevention service delivers real-time risk scoring and insights to prevent chargebacks and reduce manual review processes. It uses machine learning to analyze transactions and identify fraudulent activity. The IP geolocation service provides location data for IP addresses, covering 99.9999% of IP addresses in use. This enables businesses to customize content based on geographic location, manage digital rights, comply with regional regulations, and optimize user experiences. The service includes data on country, network, postal code, latitude/longitude, ISP/organization, domain, and connection type. The proxy detection service identifies anonymous IPs including VPNs, proxy users, and other anonymizers. This allows businesses to control access to content, advertisements, and services based on connection type. MaxMind operates one of the largest fraud detection networks globally, protecting billions of transactions annually. The platform maintains 99.99% web service uptime and offers flexible pricing starting at $0.005 per query with no monthly minimum or commitment requirements. The service is designed to scale for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, startups, and developers.
MaxMind Fraud Prevention is IP intelligence, geolocation, proxy detection, and fraud prevention service developed by MaxMind. It is a Threat Management solution designed to help security teams with Analytics, Cybercrime, Fraud Detection.
