MaxMind Fraud Prevention Logo

MaxMind Fraud Prevention

IP intelligence, geolocation, proxy detection, and fraud prevention service

Threat Management
Commercial
Visit website
Claim and verify your listing
0
Nikoloz Kokhreidze
Nikoloz Kokhreidze

Founder & Fractional CISO

Not sure if MaxMind Fraud Prevention is right for your team?

Book a 60-minute strategy call with Nikoloz. You will get a clear roadmap to evaluate products and make a decision.

Align tool selection with your actual business goals

Right-sized for your stage (not enterprise bloat)

Not 47 options, exactly 3 that fit your needs

Stop researching, start deciding

Questions that reveal if the tool actually works

Most companies never ask these

The costs vendors hide in contracts

How to uncover real Total Cost of Ownerhship before signing

Book Session

MaxMind Fraud Prevention Description

MaxMind provides IP intelligence and fraud detection services for online businesses. The platform offers three main solutions: fraud prevention, IP geolocation, and proxy detection. The fraud prevention service delivers real-time risk scoring and insights to prevent chargebacks and reduce manual review processes. It uses machine learning to analyze transactions and identify fraudulent activity. The IP geolocation service provides location data for IP addresses, covering 99.9999% of IP addresses in use. This enables businesses to customize content based on geographic location, manage digital rights, comply with regional regulations, and optimize user experiences. The service includes data on country, network, postal code, latitude/longitude, ISP/organization, domain, and connection type. The proxy detection service identifies anonymous IPs including VPNs, proxy users, and other anonymizers. This allows businesses to control access to content, advertisements, and services based on connection type. MaxMind operates one of the largest fraud detection networks globally, protecting billions of transactions annually. The platform maintains 99.99% web service uptime and offers flexible pricing starting at $0.005 per query with no monthly minimum or commitment requirements. The service is designed to scale for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, startups, and developers.

MaxMind Fraud Prevention FAQ

Common questions about MaxMind Fraud Prevention including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.

MaxMind Fraud Prevention is IP intelligence, geolocation, proxy detection, and fraud prevention service developed by MaxMind. It is a Threat Management solution designed to help security teams with Analytics, Cybercrime, Fraud Detection.

Have more questions? Browse our categories or search for specific tools.

FEATURED

Heeler Application Security Auto-Remediation Logo
Heeler Application Security Auto-Remediation

Fix-first AppSec powered by agentic remediation, covering SCA, SAST & secrets.

Hudson Rock Cybercrime Intelligence Tools Logo
Hudson Rock Cybercrime Intelligence Tools

Cybercrime intelligence tools for searching compromised credentials from infostealers

Proton Pass Logo
Proton Pass

Password manager with end-to-end encryption and identity protection features

Mandos Fractional CISO Logo
Mandos Fractional CISO

Fractional CISO services for B2B companies to build security programs

Stay Updated with Mandos Brief

Get the latest cybersecurity updates in your inbox

TRENDING CATEGORIES

Digital Forensics and Incident Response
Digital Forensics and Incident Response (DFIR) tools for digital forensic analysis, evidence collection, malware analysis, and cyber incident investigation.
513
Offensive Security
Offensive security tools for penetration testing, red team exercises, exploit development, and ethical hacking activities.
458
Threat Intelligence Platforms
TIP for collecting, analyzing, and sharing cyber threat data, indicators of compromise (IOCs), and threat feeds.
288
Honeypots & Deception
Honeypots and cyber deception solution that simulate vulnerable systems to detect, divert, and analyze attacker activities in real time.
193
Security Information and Event Management
SIEM platforms for centralized security log management, correlation, alerting, and compliance reporting.
151
View All Categories →

POPULAR

RoboShadow Logo
RoboShadow

Automated vulnerability assessment and remediation platform

14
Cybersec Feeds Logo
Cybersec Feeds

A threat intelligence aggregation service that consolidates and summarizes security updates from multiple sources to provide comprehensive cybersecurity situational awareness.

8
TestSavant AI Security Assurance Platform Logo
TestSavant AI Security Assurance Platform

AI security assurance platform for red-teaming, guardrails & compliance

5
OSINTLeak Real-time OSINT Leak Intelligence Logo
OSINTLeak Real-time OSINT Leak Intelligence

Real-time OSINT monitoring for leaked credentials, data, and infrastructure

5
Mandos Brief Logo
Mandos Brief

Weekly cybersecurity newsletter covering security incidents, AI, and leadership

5
View Popular Tools →