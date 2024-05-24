Cyberani Threat Intelligence Logo

Cyberani Threat Intelligence

by Cyberani

Managed threat intelligence service with dark web monitoring and analysis

Threat Management Commercial
Cloud|SMB, Mid-Market, Enterprise
Threat AnalysisOsintIocCyber Threat Intelligence
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Cyberani Threat Intelligence Description

Cyberani Threat Intelligence is a managed service that gathers, analyzes, and delivers information about potential or existing threats to client digital security. The service combines human expertise with threat intelligence platforms to provide insights into threat actors, attack methods, and targets. The service performs data collection from threat databases, open-source intelligence (OSINT), dark web monitoring, and client internal logs. This data provides insights into threat actor profiles, indicators of compromise (IOCs), and ongoing cyberattack trends. The threat analysis function uses analytical tools to process collected data, identify patterns, and understand tactics, techniques, and procedures (TTPs) used by threat actors. The team assesses the potential impact of threats on the client's specific environment. Intelligence reporting delivers regular reports and real-time alerts on identified threats, potential risks, and recommended actions. Reports are tailored to the client's industry and specific threat landscape. The service utilizes a threat intelligence platform (TIP) that aggregates and analyzes threat data from various sources. The TIP collects, correlates, alerts, and prioritizes threat intelligence. Dark web monitoring tools provide insights into potential threats emerging from the dark web. Real-time threat alerts enable clients to respond quickly to potential security incidents.

Cyberani Threat Intelligence FAQ

Common questions about Cyberani Threat Intelligence including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.

Cyberani Threat Intelligence is Managed threat intelligence service with dark web monitoring and analysis developed by Cyberani. It is a Threat Management solution designed to help security teams with Threat Analysis, Osint, IOC.

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