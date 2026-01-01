Cyble Dark Web Monitoring Logo

Cyble Dark Web Monitoring

Dark web monitoring platform for detecting leaked credentials and threats

Cyble Dark Web Monitoring Description

Cyble Dark Web Monitoring is a threat intelligence platform that continuously scans dark web sources including TOR, I2P, ZeroNet, paste sites, and hidden forums to identify leaked credentials, exposed personal information, breached records, and threat actor communications. The platform uses machine learning and natural language processing to analyze thousands of posts daily, assigning risk scores and identifying patterns. The solution monitors dark web marketplaces, deep web forums, and underground portals to detect when organizational data, executive information, vendor details, or customer records appear in exposed datasets or credential dumps. It tracks threat actor discussions and trading activity to provide early warning signals for potential attacks. The platform provides alerts with remediation guidance, including password resets, vendor notifications, and incident escalation steps. Dashboards and audit-ready reports support compliance and regulatory oversight. The solution is designed for enterprise environments and supports integration with existing security infrastructure including phishing defense, vendor risk management, identity protection, and incident response systems. Use cases span financial services, healthcare, retail, manufacturing, critical infrastructure, and public sector organizations. The platform monitors various data types including credentials, personally identifiable information, financial data, intellectual property, vendor data, and brand mentions across hidden networks.

Cyble Dark Web Monitoring is Dark web monitoring platform for detecting leaked credentials and threats developed by Cyble. It is a Threat Management solution designed to help security teams with Brand Protection, Compliance, Credential Monitoring.

