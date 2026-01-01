Sec1 ZeroDefender Logo

Sec1 ZeroDefender

Real-time zero-day vulnerability detection and alerting platform

Threat Management
Commercial
Visit website
Claim and verify your listing
0

Sec1 ZeroDefender Description

Sec1 ZeroDefender is a threat intelligence platform focused on zero-day vulnerability detection and notification. The platform monitors for newly discovered zero-day vulnerabilities and delivers alerts through multiple communication channels. The system provides severity-based categorization of vulnerabilities to help prioritize response efforts. Alerts can be configured with different frequency options including real-time, daily, or weekly notifications. The platform covers vulnerabilities across various product ecosystems. ZeroDefender delivers notifications through multiple channels including email, Slack, Microsoft Teams, ServiceNow, Jira, Zoom Chat, and Trello. The platform includes API access for integration with existing security tools and workflows. The system analyzes zero-day vulnerabilities and provides automated remediation suggestions based on the vulnerability characteristics and system configuration. Different subscription tiers offer varying levels of channel access, severity level filtering, and support options ranging from free plans with limited features to enterprise plans with full access to all channels and capabilities.

Sec1 ZeroDefender FAQ

Common questions about Sec1 ZeroDefender including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.

Sec1 ZeroDefender is Real-time zero-day vulnerability detection and alerting platform developed by Sec1. It is a Threat Management solution designed to help security teams with API Security, Alerting, Automation.

Have more questions? Browse our categories or search for specific tools.

FEATURED

Hudson Rock Cybercrime Intelligence Tools Logo
Hudson Rock Cybercrime Intelligence Tools

Cybercrime intelligence tools for searching compromised credentials from infostealers

Proton Pass Logo
Proton Pass

Password manager with end-to-end encryption and identity protection features

NordVPN Logo
NordVPN

VPN service providing encrypted internet connections and privacy protection

Mandos Fractional CISO Logo
Mandos Fractional CISO

Fractional CISO services for B2B companies to build security programs

Stay Updated with Mandos Brief

Get the latest cybersecurity updates in your inbox

TRENDING CATEGORIES

Digital Forensics and Incident Response
Digital Forensics and Incident Response (DFIR) tools for digital forensic analysis, evidence collection, malware analysis, and cyber incident investigation.
514
Offensive Security
Offensive security tools for penetration testing, red team exercises, exploit development, and ethical hacking activities.
457
Threat Intelligence Platforms
TIP for collecting, analyzing, and sharing cyber threat data, indicators of compromise (IOCs), and threat feeds.
280
Honeypots & Deception
Honeypots and cyber deception solution that simulate vulnerable systems to detect, divert, and analyze attacker activities in real time.
192
Security Information and Event Management
SIEM platforms for centralized security log management, correlation, alerting, and compliance reporting.
148
View All Categories →

POPULAR

RoboShadow Logo
RoboShadow

Automated vulnerability assessment and remediation platform

13
Cybersec Feeds Logo
Cybersec Feeds

A threat intelligence aggregation service that consolidates and summarizes security updates from multiple sources to provide comprehensive cybersecurity situational awareness.

7
TestSavant AI Security Assurance Platform Logo
TestSavant AI Security Assurance Platform

AI security assurance platform for red-teaming, guardrails & compliance

5
OSINTLeak Real-time OSINT Leak Intelligence Logo
OSINTLeak Real-time OSINT Leak Intelligence

Real-time OSINT monitoring for leaked credentials, data, and infrastructure

5
Mandos Brief Logo
Mandos Brief

Weekly cybersecurity newsletter covering security incidents, AI, and leadership

5
View Popular Tools →