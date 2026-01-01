Sec1 ZeroDefender Description

Sec1 ZeroDefender is a threat intelligence platform focused on zero-day vulnerability detection and notification. The platform monitors for newly discovered zero-day vulnerabilities and delivers alerts through multiple communication channels. The system provides severity-based categorization of vulnerabilities to help prioritize response efforts. Alerts can be configured with different frequency options including real-time, daily, or weekly notifications. The platform covers vulnerabilities across various product ecosystems. ZeroDefender delivers notifications through multiple channels including email, Slack, Microsoft Teams, ServiceNow, Jira, Zoom Chat, and Trello. The platform includes API access for integration with existing security tools and workflows. The system analyzes zero-day vulnerabilities and provides automated remediation suggestions based on the vulnerability characteristics and system configuration. Different subscription tiers offer varying levels of channel access, severity level filtering, and support options ranging from free plans with limited features to enterprise plans with full access to all channels and capabilities.