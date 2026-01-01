Resolver Threat Protection Description

Resolver Threat Protection is a corporate security software platform that combines threat management capabilities with expert consulting services. The platform enables organizations to detect, investigate, assess, and report on threats through case management functionality. The software includes threat assessment methodologies such as RAGE-V and WAVR-21 for conducting violence threat assessments. Organizations can manage Persons of Interest (POI) investigations with data provided within one business day by expert teams. The platform provides case management tools with guided workflows to support security teams in conducting threat assessments. Reporting capabilities include customizable dashboards for tracking incident hot spots, control effectiveness, and security investment impact. The solution offers organizational threat management training programs delivered by security risk experts to help teams understand threat management practices. The platform integrates with data partners including Kroll for risk solutions and expert guidance, LifeRaft Navigator for internet monitoring and threat detection from multiple sources, and Topo.ai for plotting threat intelligence, weather, and physical security devices alongside people and assets. Additional capabilities include process automation, data warehousing, workflow automation, analytics, and automated reporting.