A tracker that detects and logs SYN packets with a specific signature generated by the Mirai malware, providing real-time information on Mirai-based campaigns.
Hiryu is a visualization tool for threat analysis that organizes APT campaign information and visualizes relations of IOC. It can store mostly schemaless node and relation on local DB, and can use Neo4j GraphDB as backend. Quick Start: Requirements: Redis Neo4j (Optional): confirmed version 3.4.7 works Set up virtualenv and install python packages. Create Django Project and Install Hiryu: 1) Add 'Hiryu' to INSTALLED_APPS as follows: INSTALLED_APPS = [ ... 'Hiryu', ] 2) Edit DATABASES (e.g. postgresql) DATABASES = { 'default': { 'ENGINE': 'django.db.backends.postgresql_psycopg2', 'NAME': '<DB name>', 'USER': '<DB user>', 'PASSWORD': '<DB password>', } }
A collection of YARA rules for Windows, Linux, and Other threats.
Malware Patrol offers a range of threat intelligence solutions, including enterprise data feeds, DNS firewall, phishing threat intelligence, and small business protection.
Lists of sources and utilities to hunt, detect, and prevent evildoers.
Advanced threat prevention and detection platform leveraging Deep CDR, Multiscanning, and Sandbox technologies to protect against data breaches and ransom attacks.
Home for rules used by Elastic Security with code for unit testing, Kibana integration, and Red Team Automation.