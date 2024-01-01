TeamTNT Targeting AWS, Alibaba 0 ( 0 ) Report Issue Reason Select a reason Deprecated Incorrect information Claim this listing Other Details Close Submit Visit Website

TeamTNT is actively modifying its scripts after they were made public by security researchers. These scripts primarily target Amazon Web Services, but can also run in on-premise, container, or other forms of Linux instances. The group's payloads include credential stealers, cryptocurrency miners, persistence and lateral movement. TeamTNT scripts are also capable of disabling cloud security tools, such as Alibaba's aegis cloud security agent. The malware author modified these tools after they became aware that security researchers published the earlier version of the script. This intelligence is based on information provided by an intelligence partner.