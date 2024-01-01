TeamTNT Targeting AWS, Alibaba

A blog post discussing INF-SCT fetch and execute techniques for bypass, evasion, and persistence
TeamTNT is actively modifying its scripts after they were made public by security researchers. These scripts primarily target Amazon Web Services, but can also run in on-premise, container, or other forms of Linux instances. The group's payloads include credential stealers, cryptocurrency miners, persistence and lateral movement. TeamTNT scripts are also capable of disabling cloud security tools, such as Alibaba's aegis cloud security agent. The malware author modified these tools after they became aware that security researchers published the earlier version of the script. This intelligence is based on information provided by an intelligence partner.
A collection of Android Applications with malware analysis results
dynStruct is a tool for monitoring memory accesses of an ELF binary and recovering structures of the original code.
Standalone graphical utility for viewing Java source codes from ".class" files.
angr is a Python 3 library for binary analysis with various capabilities like symbolic execution and decompilation.
BARF is an open source binary analysis framework for supporting various binary code analysis tasks in information security.