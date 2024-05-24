DomainTools Predictive Threat Feeds Description

DomainTools Predictive Threat Feeds is a threat intelligence platform that leverages DNS and domain data to support security operations, threat hunting, and incident response. The platform provides access to domain profiles, Whois and RDAP records, and passive DNS data to enable infrastructure mapping and threat analysis. The product includes a Predictive Risk Score that assesses the likelihood of a domain being malicious. It offers domain discovery capabilities to identify risky domains and monitoring functionality to track changes in domain behavior or hosting infrastructure. The platform maintains historical DNS resolution data spanning over a decade, allowing analysts to trace adversary activity and infrastructure pivots over time. The platform provides both a user interface for investigations and API access for enrichment at scale. It integrates with SIEM, SOAR, TIP, and XDR platforms to enable real-time enrichment of security events with DNS intelligence. The system supports flexible search and filtering for threat hunting activities. DomainTools claims to provide 97%+ Internet visibility through global datasets and maintains what it describes as the world's largest passive DNS database. The platform is designed to support SOC automation, threat intelligence operations, forensics, and incident response workflows by providing context on domains, IP addresses, SSL certificates, name servers, and registrant details.