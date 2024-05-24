Dragos Neighborhood Keeper Description

Neighborhood Keeper is a collective defense platform integrated within the Dragos Platform that enables anonymous sharing of industrial control system (ICS) threat intelligence across organizations, industries, and geographic regions. The platform operates at machine-speed to distribute real-time threat data while stripping all identifying organizational information through a double anonymization approach. The system removes organization-specific data such as IP ranges and hostnames before transmission, and uses strong certificates without organizational mapping to maintain participant anonymity. Participants share critical threat data, attack patterns, and vulnerability information while receiving intelligence from the broader community. Neighborhood Keeper automatically distributes weekly Knowledge Packs containing updated detections, vulnerabilities, and incident response playbooks to all participants. The platform provides Trusted Insight Alerts when threats are identified, delivering immediate notifications and guidance from trusted partners. The service is available to all Dragos Platform customers at no additional cost, from small utilities and municipalities to large commercial organizations. Participation requires the Dragos Platform with a persistent, secure network connection to enable telemetry queries and content distribution. The platform enables access to proven ICS incident response strategies from industry peers and cybersecurity experts, creating a network effect where shared intelligence strengthens the defensive capabilities of all participants in the community.