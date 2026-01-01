Styx Threat Intelligence Description

Styx Threat Intelligence is a threat intelligence platform that provides real-time monitoring and analysis of cyber threats. The platform continuously scans news sources, dark web forums, hacker chat rooms, and cybercrime marketplaces to identify emerging threats targeting organizations. The platform tracks malware campaigns, targeted attacks, and cybercriminal tactics as they develop. It monitors for leaked credentials, stolen customer records, and internal business files traded across dark web marketplaces, providing visibility into breach sources, timelines, and data types involved. Styx tracks new vulnerabilities (CVEs) across digital footprints, including brand assets, vendor systems, and exposed infrastructure. The platform prioritizes vulnerabilities based on exploitability, business impact, and threat actor chatter to focus remediation efforts. The platform provides insights from cybercriminal forums and underground networks, identifying threat actor tactics, techniques, and procedures (TTPs). It tracks global ransomware attacks, industry-specific breaches, and major exploit campaigns to provide contextual intelligence on threats. Styx detects indicators of compromise (IOCs) including malicious IPs, domains, hashes, and URLs associated with phishing, malware, or command-and-control infrastructure. The platform delivers alerts and strategic intelligence to enable security teams to respond proactively to threats before they escalate.