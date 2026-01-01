Styx Threat Intelligence
Real-time threat intel platform tracking malware, breaches, and threat actors
Styx Threat Intelligence
Real-time threat intel platform tracking malware, breaches, and threat actors
Styx Threat Intelligence Description
Styx Threat Intelligence is a threat intelligence platform that provides real-time monitoring and analysis of cyber threats. The platform continuously scans news sources, dark web forums, hacker chat rooms, and cybercrime marketplaces to identify emerging threats targeting organizations. The platform tracks malware campaigns, targeted attacks, and cybercriminal tactics as they develop. It monitors for leaked credentials, stolen customer records, and internal business files traded across dark web marketplaces, providing visibility into breach sources, timelines, and data types involved. Styx tracks new vulnerabilities (CVEs) across digital footprints, including brand assets, vendor systems, and exposed infrastructure. The platform prioritizes vulnerabilities based on exploitability, business impact, and threat actor chatter to focus remediation efforts. The platform provides insights from cybercriminal forums and underground networks, identifying threat actor tactics, techniques, and procedures (TTPs). It tracks global ransomware attacks, industry-specific breaches, and major exploit campaigns to provide contextual intelligence on threats. Styx detects indicators of compromise (IOCs) including malicious IPs, domains, hashes, and URLs associated with phishing, malware, or command-and-control infrastructure. The platform delivers alerts and strategic intelligence to enable security teams to respond proactively to threats before they escalate.
Styx Threat Intelligence FAQ
Common questions about Styx Threat Intelligence including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.
Styx Threat Intelligence is Real-time threat intel platform tracking malware, breaches, and threat actors developed by Styx Intelligence. It is a Threat Management solution designed to help security teams with CVE, Cybercrime, Dark Web Monitoring.
FEATURED
Cybercrime intelligence tools for searching compromised credentials from infostealers
Password manager with end-to-end encryption and identity protection features
VPN service providing encrypted internet connections and privacy protection
Fractional CISO services for B2B companies to build security programs
Stay Updated with Mandos Brief
Get the latest cybersecurity updates in your inbox
TRENDING CATEGORIES
POPULAR
Automated vulnerability assessment and remediation platform
A threat intelligence aggregation service that consolidates and summarizes security updates from multiple sources to provide comprehensive cybersecurity situational awareness.
AI security assurance platform for red-teaming, guardrails & compliance
Real-time OSINT monitoring for leaked credentials, data, and infrastructure
Weekly cybersecurity newsletter covering security incidents, AI, and leadership