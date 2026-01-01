Styx Threat Intelligence Logo

Styx Threat Intelligence

Real-time threat intel platform tracking malware, breaches, and threat actors

Threat Management
Commercial
Visit website
Claim and verify your listing
0

Styx Threat Intelligence Description

Styx Threat Intelligence is a threat intelligence platform that provides real-time monitoring and analysis of cyber threats. The platform continuously scans news sources, dark web forums, hacker chat rooms, and cybercrime marketplaces to identify emerging threats targeting organizations. The platform tracks malware campaigns, targeted attacks, and cybercriminal tactics as they develop. It monitors for leaked credentials, stolen customer records, and internal business files traded across dark web marketplaces, providing visibility into breach sources, timelines, and data types involved. Styx tracks new vulnerabilities (CVEs) across digital footprints, including brand assets, vendor systems, and exposed infrastructure. The platform prioritizes vulnerabilities based on exploitability, business impact, and threat actor chatter to focus remediation efforts. The platform provides insights from cybercriminal forums and underground networks, identifying threat actor tactics, techniques, and procedures (TTPs). It tracks global ransomware attacks, industry-specific breaches, and major exploit campaigns to provide contextual intelligence on threats. Styx detects indicators of compromise (IOCs) including malicious IPs, domains, hashes, and URLs associated with phishing, malware, or command-and-control infrastructure. The platform delivers alerts and strategic intelligence to enable security teams to respond proactively to threats before they escalate.

Styx Threat Intelligence FAQ

Common questions about Styx Threat Intelligence including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.

Styx Threat Intelligence is Real-time threat intel platform tracking malware, breaches, and threat actors developed by Styx Intelligence. It is a Threat Management solution designed to help security teams with CVE, Cybercrime, Dark Web Monitoring.

Have more questions? Browse our categories or search for specific tools.

FEATURED

Hudson Rock Cybercrime Intelligence Tools Logo
Hudson Rock Cybercrime Intelligence Tools

Cybercrime intelligence tools for searching compromised credentials from infostealers

Proton Pass Logo
Proton Pass

Password manager with end-to-end encryption and identity protection features

NordVPN Logo
NordVPN

VPN service providing encrypted internet connections and privacy protection

Mandos Fractional CISO Logo
Mandos Fractional CISO

Fractional CISO services for B2B companies to build security programs

Stay Updated with Mandos Brief

Get the latest cybersecurity updates in your inbox

TRENDING CATEGORIES

Digital Forensics and Incident Response
Digital Forensics and Incident Response (DFIR) tools for digital forensic analysis, evidence collection, malware analysis, and cyber incident investigation.
514
Offensive Security
Offensive security tools for penetration testing, red team exercises, exploit development, and ethical hacking activities.
457
Threat Intelligence Platforms
TIP for collecting, analyzing, and sharing cyber threat data, indicators of compromise (IOCs), and threat feeds.
280
Honeypots & Deception
Honeypots and cyber deception solution that simulate vulnerable systems to detect, divert, and analyze attacker activities in real time.
192
Security Information and Event Management
SIEM platforms for centralized security log management, correlation, alerting, and compliance reporting.
148
View All Categories →

POPULAR

RoboShadow Logo
RoboShadow

Automated vulnerability assessment and remediation platform

13
Cybersec Feeds Logo
Cybersec Feeds

A threat intelligence aggregation service that consolidates and summarizes security updates from multiple sources to provide comprehensive cybersecurity situational awareness.

7
TestSavant AI Security Assurance Platform Logo
TestSavant AI Security Assurance Platform

AI security assurance platform for red-teaming, guardrails & compliance

5
OSINTLeak Real-time OSINT Leak Intelligence Logo
OSINTLeak Real-time OSINT Leak Intelligence

Real-time OSINT monitoring for leaked credentials, data, and infrastructure

5
Mandos Brief Logo
Mandos Brief

Weekly cybersecurity newsletter covering security incidents, AI, and leadership

5
View Popular Tools →