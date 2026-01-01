Lumifi Cyber Cyber Threat Intelligence (CTI) Logo

Lumifi Cyber Cyber Threat Intelligence (CTI)

Curated threat intelligence service using Anomali ThreatStream platform

Threat Management
Commercial
Visit website
Claim and verify your listing
0

Lumifi Cyber Cyber Threat Intelligence (CTI) Description

Lumifi Cyber's Cyber Threat Intelligence (CTI) service provides curated threat intelligence to support incident response workflows and security operations. The service uses Anomali ThreatStream to aggregate, normalize, and de-duplicate threat intelligence data from multiple sources. The platform filters threat intelligence based on an organization's specific tech stack and risk profile, reducing irrelevant threat records that do not apply to the environment. This approach addresses the challenge of generic threat intelligence feeds that contain overwhelming volumes of data, most of which exploit vulnerabilities not present in a given organization. The service integrates threat intelligence into detection and response workflows, providing context about tactics, techniques, and procedures used by threat actors. Analysts receive prioritized indicators of compromise with contextual information relevant to their organization. The Anomali platform includes three components: ThreatStream for threat intelligence aggregation and integration, Match for forensics acceleration by correlating observed threat data with environmental information including historical data, and Lens for analyst decision support through color-coded threat prioritization. The service automates core threat intelligence functions that would typically require a dedicated team, delivering vetted emerging threats with contextual information to security analysts.

Lumifi Cyber Cyber Threat Intelligence (CTI) FAQ

Common questions about Lumifi Cyber Cyber Threat Intelligence (CTI) including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.

Lumifi Cyber Cyber Threat Intelligence (CTI) is Curated threat intelligence service using Anomali ThreatStream platform developed by Lumifi Cyber. It is a Threat Management solution designed to help security teams with CTI, IOC, Incident Response.

Have more questions? Browse our categories or search for specific tools.

FEATURED

Hudson Rock Cybercrime Intelligence Tools Logo
Hudson Rock Cybercrime Intelligence Tools

Cybercrime intelligence tools for searching compromised credentials from infostealers

Proton Pass Logo
Proton Pass

Password manager with end-to-end encryption and identity protection features

NordVPN Logo
NordVPN

VPN service providing encrypted internet connections and privacy protection

Mandos Fractional CISO Logo
Mandos Fractional CISO

Fractional CISO services for B2B companies to build security programs

Stay Updated with Mandos Brief

Get the latest cybersecurity updates in your inbox

TRENDING CATEGORIES

Digital Forensics and Incident Response
Digital Forensics and Incident Response (DFIR) tools for digital forensic analysis, evidence collection, malware analysis, and cyber incident investigation.
514
Offensive Security
Offensive security tools for penetration testing, red team exercises, exploit development, and ethical hacking activities.
457
Threat Intelligence Platforms
TIP for collecting, analyzing, and sharing cyber threat data, indicators of compromise (IOCs), and threat feeds.
280
Honeypots & Deception
Honeypots and cyber deception solution that simulate vulnerable systems to detect, divert, and analyze attacker activities in real time.
192
Security Information and Event Management
SIEM platforms for centralized security log management, correlation, alerting, and compliance reporting.
148
View All Categories →

POPULAR

RoboShadow Logo
RoboShadow

Automated vulnerability assessment and remediation platform

13
Cybersec Feeds Logo
Cybersec Feeds

A threat intelligence aggregation service that consolidates and summarizes security updates from multiple sources to provide comprehensive cybersecurity situational awareness.

7
TestSavant AI Security Assurance Platform Logo
TestSavant AI Security Assurance Platform

AI security assurance platform for red-teaming, guardrails & compliance

5
OSINTLeak Real-time OSINT Leak Intelligence Logo
OSINTLeak Real-time OSINT Leak Intelligence

Real-time OSINT monitoring for leaked credentials, data, and infrastructure

5
Mandos Brief Logo
Mandos Brief

Weekly cybersecurity newsletter covering security incidents, AI, and leadership

5
View Popular Tools →