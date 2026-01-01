Lumifi Cyber Cyber Threat Intelligence (CTI) Description

Lumifi Cyber's Cyber Threat Intelligence (CTI) service provides curated threat intelligence to support incident response workflows and security operations. The service uses Anomali ThreatStream to aggregate, normalize, and de-duplicate threat intelligence data from multiple sources. The platform filters threat intelligence based on an organization's specific tech stack and risk profile, reducing irrelevant threat records that do not apply to the environment. This approach addresses the challenge of generic threat intelligence feeds that contain overwhelming volumes of data, most of which exploit vulnerabilities not present in a given organization. The service integrates threat intelligence into detection and response workflows, providing context about tactics, techniques, and procedures used by threat actors. Analysts receive prioritized indicators of compromise with contextual information relevant to their organization. The Anomali platform includes three components: ThreatStream for threat intelligence aggregation and integration, Match for forensics acceleration by correlating observed threat data with environmental information including historical data, and Lens for analyst decision support through color-coded threat prioritization. The service automates core threat intelligence functions that would typically require a dedicated team, delivering vetted emerging threats with contextual information to security analysts.