Recorded Future Threat Intelligence
Enterprise threat intelligence platform for identifying and prioritizing threats
Recorded Future Threat Intelligence Description
Recorded Future is a threat intelligence platform that collects and analyzes data from over 1 million sources to identify and prioritize cyber threats. The platform uses pattern-matching algorithms to track global threats and provide customized intelligence based on organizational risk profiles. The platform includes capabilities for autonomous threat operations, allowing security teams to automate aspects of threat detection and response. Intelligence is sourced from diverse channels including open sources, dark web, technical sources, and proprietary research from the Insikt Group research team. The system provides threat intelligence across multiple domains including cyber threats, vulnerabilities, malware, threat actors, and geopolitical risks. It delivers intelligence that can be integrated into security workflows to support threat hunting, incident response, vulnerability management, and strategic decision-making. Recorded Future serves enterprise customers, government agencies, and critical infrastructure organizations across multiple countries. The platform is designed to support various security teams including cyber threat intelligence analysts, security operations centers, vulnerability management teams, fraud prevention teams, and third-party risk management functions. The platform offers maturity assessments to help organizations evaluate their threat intelligence program capabilities and identify areas for improvement.
