Recorded Future Threat Intelligence Logo

Recorded Future Threat Intelligence

Enterprise threat intelligence platform for identifying and prioritizing threats

Threat Management
Commercial
Visit website
Claim and verify your listing
0
Nikoloz Kokhreidze
Nikoloz Kokhreidze

Founder & Fractional CISO

Not sure if Recorded Future Threat Intelligence is right for your team?

Book a 60-minute strategy call with Nikoloz. You will get a clear roadmap to evaluate products and make a decision.

Align tool selection with your actual business goals

Right-sized for your stage (not enterprise bloat)

Not 47 options, exactly 3 that fit your needs

Stop researching, start deciding

Questions that reveal if the tool actually works

Most companies never ask these

The costs vendors hide in contracts

How to uncover real Total Cost of Ownerhship before signing

Book Session

Recorded Future Threat Intelligence Description

Recorded Future is a threat intelligence platform that collects and analyzes data from over 1 million sources to identify and prioritize cyber threats. The platform uses pattern-matching algorithms to track global threats and provide customized intelligence based on organizational risk profiles. The platform includes capabilities for autonomous threat operations, allowing security teams to automate aspects of threat detection and response. Intelligence is sourced from diverse channels including open sources, dark web, technical sources, and proprietary research from the Insikt Group research team. The system provides threat intelligence across multiple domains including cyber threats, vulnerabilities, malware, threat actors, and geopolitical risks. It delivers intelligence that can be integrated into security workflows to support threat hunting, incident response, vulnerability management, and strategic decision-making. Recorded Future serves enterprise customers, government agencies, and critical infrastructure organizations across multiple countries. The platform is designed to support various security teams including cyber threat intelligence analysts, security operations centers, vulnerability management teams, fraud prevention teams, and third-party risk management functions. The platform offers maturity assessments to help organizations evaluate their threat intelligence program capabilities and identify areas for improvement.

Recorded Future Threat Intelligence FAQ

Common questions about Recorded Future Threat Intelligence including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.

Recorded Future Threat Intelligence is Enterprise threat intelligence platform for identifying and prioritizing threats developed by Recorded Future. It is a Threat Management solution designed to help security teams with Automation, CTI, Dark Web Monitoring.

Have more questions? Browse our categories or search for specific tools.

FEATURED

Heeler Application Security Auto-Remediation Logo
Heeler Application Security Auto-Remediation

Fix-first AppSec powered by agentic remediation, covering SCA, SAST & secrets.

Hudson Rock Cybercrime Intelligence Tools Logo
Hudson Rock Cybercrime Intelligence Tools

Cybercrime intelligence tools for searching compromised credentials from infostealers

Proton Pass Logo
Proton Pass

Password manager with end-to-end encryption and identity protection features

Mandos Fractional CISO Logo
Mandos Fractional CISO

Fractional CISO services for B2B companies to build security programs

Stay Updated with Mandos Brief

Get the latest cybersecurity updates in your inbox

TRENDING CATEGORIES

Digital Forensics and Incident Response
Digital Forensics and Incident Response (DFIR) tools for digital forensic analysis, evidence collection, malware analysis, and cyber incident investigation.
513
Offensive Security
Offensive security tools for penetration testing, red team exercises, exploit development, and ethical hacking activities.
458
Threat Intelligence Platforms
TIP for collecting, analyzing, and sharing cyber threat data, indicators of compromise (IOCs), and threat feeds.
288
Honeypots & Deception
Honeypots and cyber deception solution that simulate vulnerable systems to detect, divert, and analyze attacker activities in real time.
193
Security Information and Event Management
SIEM platforms for centralized security log management, correlation, alerting, and compliance reporting.
151
View All Categories →

POPULAR

RoboShadow Logo
RoboShadow

Automated vulnerability assessment and remediation platform

14
Cybersec Feeds Logo
Cybersec Feeds

A threat intelligence aggregation service that consolidates and summarizes security updates from multiple sources to provide comprehensive cybersecurity situational awareness.

8
TestSavant AI Security Assurance Platform Logo
TestSavant AI Security Assurance Platform

AI security assurance platform for red-teaming, guardrails & compliance

5
OSINTLeak Real-time OSINT Leak Intelligence Logo
OSINTLeak Real-time OSINT Leak Intelligence

Real-time OSINT monitoring for leaked credentials, data, and infrastructure

5
Mandos Brief Logo
Mandos Brief

Weekly cybersecurity newsletter covering security incidents, AI, and leadership

5
View Popular Tools →