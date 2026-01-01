Malware Patrol DNS RPZ Firewall
Malware Patrol DNS RPZ Firewall
Malware Patrol DNS RPZ Firewall Description
Malware Patrol DNS RPZ Firewall is a DNS-layer security solution that blocks malicious domains during the domain name resolution process. The product operates by providing Response Policy Zones (RPZ) that integrate with existing DNS resolvers without requiring changes to network architecture or endpoint installations. The solution offers separate zones for different threat categories including command-and-control servers, domain generation algorithms (DGAs), phishing sites, malware distribution hosts, cryptominers, DNS-over-HTTPS servers, and ransomware. Each threat type has a distinct response policy zone, allowing organizations to apply selective blocking based on their specific requirements. The product updates threat intelligence feeds every 5 minutes and supports automatic zone transfers via AXFR and IXFR protocols. To reduce false positives, the solution incorporates Cisco Umbrella domain rankings for whitelisting decisions, offering zone files with varying filtering thresholds to balance security and operational continuity. Organizations can configure walled garden functionality to redirect users attempting to access malicious domains to informational pages. The solution aims to prevent data exfiltration through DNS-based tunneling, identify compromised endpoints attempting to reach malicious domains, and reduce incident response workload by blocking threats at the DNS resolution stage.
Malware Patrol DNS RPZ Firewall FAQ
Malware Patrol DNS RPZ Firewall is DNS RPZ firewall blocking malicious domains at DNS layer using threat intel developed by Malware Patrol.
