Ivanti Neurons for Vulnerability Knowledge Base
Vulnerability threat intelligence platform with risk-based scoring and CVE/CWE data
Ivanti Neurons for Vulnerability Knowledge Base Description
Ivanti Neurons for Vulnerability Knowledge Base is a vulnerability threat intelligence platform that provides security teams with comprehensive information on vulnerabilities (CVEs) and weaknesses (CWEs). The platform aggregates data from over 100 independent sources, including manual findings from research and penetration testing teams. The solution offers near-real-time vulnerability threat intelligence to support vulnerability assessments and prioritization. It provides detailed information on all known CVEs and CWEs, including those from CVE Numbering Authorities before they receive official NVD scores. Key capabilities include Vulnerability Risk Rating (VRR) scores that incorporate real-world threat context, identification of remote code execution and privilege escalation capabilities, tracking of weaponized exploits and malware, monitoring of exploits trending in the wild, and associations with ransomware variants and APT groups. The platform features a dashboard with visualizations for vulnerabilities and weaknesses, list views for detailed vulnerability and weakness information, and an alert and notification engine. Users can access threat context including exploit data, malware associations, and trending vulnerability information to inform mitigation and remediation strategies. The solution integrates vulnerability data with threat intelligence to help security and IT teams understand the actual exploitability and risk posed by vulnerabilities to their organization's critical systems.
