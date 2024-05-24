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Peraton ThreatBoard

by Peraton

Cyber threat intelligence platform with AI-driven analysis and threat hunting

Threat Management Commercial
Cloud|Mid-Market, Enterprise
IocThreat ActorsCyber Threat IntelligenceThreat Feed
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Peraton ThreatBoard Description

ThreatBoard is a distributed, data-centric platform designed for cyber threat intelligence and threat hunting operations. The platform autonomously ingests and processes threat data from enterprise sources and third-party CTI feeds, regardless of format, source, or sensitivity level. The system uses AI and machine learning to perform automated aggregation, tagging, enrichment, validation, and correlation of threat data. It normalizes disparate data formats and applies intelligent processing to generate a real-time view of the threat environment. ThreatBoard provides a unified interface that displays graphical visualizations showing relationships between indicators of compromise, incidents, threat actors, campaigns, and malware. The visual interface transforms raw cyber data into interactive graphs and relationship maps that reveal connections between IoCs, network behaviors, incident timelines, malware signatures, and threat actors. The platform is built on an extensible, modular architecture that can integrate new CTI sources, emerging data formats, and evolving standards. It supports expanded threat domains including electronic warfare, information warfare, and disinformation campaigns. ThreatBoard includes role-based access controls for secure threat intelligence sharing within and across organizations. Built-in data governance features ensure compliance with data sensitivity controls, access policies, and audit requirements.

Peraton ThreatBoard FAQ

Common questions about Peraton ThreatBoard including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.

Peraton ThreatBoard is Cyber threat intelligence platform with AI-driven analysis and threat hunting developed by Peraton. It is a Threat Management solution designed to help security teams with IOC, Threat Actors, Cyber Threat Intelligence.

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