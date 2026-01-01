Resecurity Nex-Gen Cybersecurity Platform Logo

Resecurity Nex-Gen Cybersecurity Platform

Next-gen cybersecurity platform for threat detection & digital risk mgmt.

Threat Management
Commercial
Resecurity Nex-Gen Cybersecurity Platform Description

Resecurity Next-Generation Cybersecurity Platform is a comprehensive security solution designed to protect enterprises from internal and external threats. The platform operates as a Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS) model and includes multiple integrated products. The platform consists of three main enterprise products: Context for threat analysis and intelligence, Risk for automated digital risk management including Dark Web monitoring and compromised credential detection, and Endpoint Protection for securing endpoints against vulnerabilities. The platform provides capabilities for detecting and mitigating threats through various services including digital forensics, threat intelligence, identity protection, red teaming, fraud prevention, and endpoint protection. The Risk product monitors for security incidents such as data breaches, compromised credentials, network infections, and Dark Web activity, providing insights about changes to security posture. The platform is built on cloud architecture and offers both individual and enterprise protection options. It includes identity protection services that use analytics to protect against digital threats targeting online identities. The platform serves clients across multiple industries including technology, finance, defense, and telecommunications sectors.

Resecurity Nex-Gen Cybersecurity Platform is Next-gen cybersecurity platform for threat detection & digital risk mgmt. developed by Resecurity. It is a Threat Management solution designed to help security teams with Cloud Security, Dark Web Monitoring, Digital Forensics.

