Physical security threat intel platform combining OSINT, location data & analysis
Ontic Risk Intelligence is a threat intelligence platform designed for physical security operations. The platform consolidates open-source intelligence (OSINT), location-based intelligence, and analyst-verified intelligence into a unified system. The platform monitors over 10,000 open sources including social media, blogs, dark web, and fringe platforms. Users can configure keyword-based monitoring topics tied to specific roles, assets, people, or events. The system automates signal collection and organizes findings by asset, location, or risk category. Location-based intelligence capabilities include monitoring global events such as protests, natural disasters, and violence. Users can filter intelligence by region, country, facility, or principal, with signals mapped alongside teams, sites, incidents, and threat actors. The platform integrates analyst-verified intelligence from third-party sources including MAX Security and Factal, providing professional assessments, impact analysis, and recommendations beyond automated alerts. Environmental data layers include severe weather tracking (hurricanes, wildfires) and crime pattern monitoring to assess location-based risks. The platform connects threat signals to incident management, investigations, and assessments within the same interface. Response workflow features include task assignment, team tagging, and tracking capabilities. The system links threat signals with internal data and operational workflows to support detection-to-response processes for physical security teams.
