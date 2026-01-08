CatchProbe Orchestration Platform Logo

CatchProbe Orchestration Platform

AI-driven cyber intelligence orchestration platform for threat intel & OSINT

Threat Management
Commercial
Visit website
Claim and verify your listing
0
Nikoloz Kokhreidze
Nikoloz Kokhreidze

Founder & Fractional CISO

Not sure if CatchProbe Orchestration Platform is right for your team?

Book a 60-minute strategy call with Nikoloz. You will get a clear roadmap to evaluate products and make a decision.

Align tool selection with your actual business goals

Right-sized for your stage (not enterprise bloat)

Not 47 options, exactly 3 that fit your needs

Stop researching, start deciding

Questions that reveal if the tool actually works

Most companies never ask these

The costs vendors hide in contracts

How to uncover real Total Cost of Ownerhship before signing

Book Session

CatchProbe Orchestration Platform Description

CatchProbe is a cyber intelligence orchestration platform that combines threat intelligence, OSINT, and deception capabilities into a centralized system. The platform provides access to multiple data sources for intelligence gathering and analysis. The platform includes several integrated products: DarkMap for dark web intelligence, SmartDeceptive for deception infrastructure, ThreatWay for web intelligence, LeakMap for data breach detection and leaked information monitoring, Crime-Ground for digital crime investigation, Cognitive-AnalytX for data analytics, and ActiveLeakGuard for sensitive data protection. CatchProbe offers various service models including Intelligence as a Service, Deception as a Service, WebInt as a Service, and OSINT as a Service. The platform performs structural attack analysis, breach detection, mapping and profiling of threats, and proactive web intelligence gathering. The system supports autonomous incident response with verified intelligence and can connect to SIEM and firewall systems for automated threat blocking. Additional capabilities include personal background checks, insider threat profiling, competitor and market analytics, and ICS defense. The platform serves multiple industries including telecommunications, finance, defense, law enforcement, military, national security, critical infrastructure, healthcare, and government sectors.

CatchProbe Orchestration Platform FAQ

Common questions about CatchProbe Orchestration Platform including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.

CatchProbe Orchestration Platform is AI-driven cyber intelligence orchestration platform for threat intel & OSINT developed by CatchProbe. It is a Threat Management solution designed to help security teams with AI Powered Security, Dark Web Monitoring, Data Breach.

Have more questions? Browse our categories or search for specific tools.

FEATURED

Hudson Rock Cybercrime Intelligence Tools Logo
Hudson Rock Cybercrime Intelligence Tools

Cybercrime intelligence tools for searching compromised credentials from infostealers

Proton Pass Logo
Proton Pass

Password manager with end-to-end encryption and identity protection features

Mandos Fractional CISO Logo
Mandos Fractional CISO

Fractional CISO services for B2B companies to build security programs

Stay Updated with Mandos Brief

Get the latest cybersecurity updates in your inbox

TRENDING CATEGORIES

Digital Forensics and Incident Response
Digital Forensics and Incident Response (DFIR) tools for digital forensic analysis, evidence collection, malware analysis, and cyber incident investigation.
513
Offensive Security
Offensive security tools for penetration testing, red team exercises, exploit development, and ethical hacking activities.
458
Threat Intelligence Platforms
TIP for collecting, analyzing, and sharing cyber threat data, indicators of compromise (IOCs), and threat feeds.
286
Honeypots & Deception
Honeypots and cyber deception solution that simulate vulnerable systems to detect, divert, and analyze attacker activities in real time.
193
Security Information and Event Management
SIEM platforms for centralized security log management, correlation, alerting, and compliance reporting.
148
View All Categories →

POPULAR

RoboShadow Logo
RoboShadow

Automated vulnerability assessment and remediation platform

13
Cybersec Feeds Logo
Cybersec Feeds

A threat intelligence aggregation service that consolidates and summarizes security updates from multiple sources to provide comprehensive cybersecurity situational awareness.

7
TestSavant AI Security Assurance Platform Logo
TestSavant AI Security Assurance Platform

AI security assurance platform for red-teaming, guardrails & compliance

5
OSINTLeak Real-time OSINT Leak Intelligence Logo
OSINTLeak Real-time OSINT Leak Intelligence

Real-time OSINT monitoring for leaked credentials, data, and infrastructure

5
Mandos Brief Logo
Mandos Brief

Weekly cybersecurity newsletter covering security incidents, AI, and leadership

5
View Popular Tools →