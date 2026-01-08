CatchProbe Orchestration Platform Description

CatchProbe is a cyber intelligence orchestration platform that combines threat intelligence, OSINT, and deception capabilities into a centralized system. The platform provides access to multiple data sources for intelligence gathering and analysis. The platform includes several integrated products: DarkMap for dark web intelligence, SmartDeceptive for deception infrastructure, ThreatWay for web intelligence, LeakMap for data breach detection and leaked information monitoring, Crime-Ground for digital crime investigation, Cognitive-AnalytX for data analytics, and ActiveLeakGuard for sensitive data protection. CatchProbe offers various service models including Intelligence as a Service, Deception as a Service, WebInt as a Service, and OSINT as a Service. The platform performs structural attack analysis, breach detection, mapping and profiling of threats, and proactive web intelligence gathering. The system supports autonomous incident response with verified intelligence and can connect to SIEM and firewall systems for automated threat blocking. Additional capabilities include personal background checks, insider threat profiling, competitor and market analytics, and ICS defense. The platform serves multiple industries including telecommunications, finance, defense, law enforcement, military, national security, critical infrastructure, healthcare, and government sectors.