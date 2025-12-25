PolySwarm Malware Intelligence Description

PolySwarm Malware Intelligence is a threat intelligence marketplace that aggregates malware detection capabilities from multiple commercial and specialized security engines. The platform operates on a blockchain-powered backend that rewards security researchers based on detection accuracy using a native NCT token. The service provides access to a network of threat detection engines including both commercial vendors (SentinelOne, Kaspersky, CrowdStrike, K7) and specialized research-driven engines focused on emerging and rare threats. The platform aims to detect threats that individual engines might miss by combining results from diverse detection sources. PolySwarm includes PolyScore, a proprietary threat scoring algorithm that weights engine determinations based on historical performance, confidence levels, and other indicators to produce a single malware probability score. This scoring system is designed to support SOC automation and reduce incident response escalations. The platform offers customizable geotargeted threat feeds (PolyFeeds), flexible metadata searches, unlimited YARA ruleset support, and private communities for enhanced security. Users can perform investigation and incident response activities, consume malware feeds, enrich security data, and automate SOC operations. The service provides integration capabilities with security orchestration, threat intelligence, and incident response platforms to enable workflow automation and data enrichment within existing security infrastructure.