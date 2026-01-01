QuoIntelligence Risk Intelligence Service Logo

QuoIntelligence Risk Intelligence Service provides organizations with intelligence on operational and security risks affecting day-to-day business activities. The service is built on sovereign AI technology aligned with European digital sovereignty principles. The platform offers three primary intelligence modules: Geopolitical Intelligence for analyzing global events and political risks, Compliance Monitoring for navigating regulatory challenges, and Supply Chain Digital Risk Protection for monitoring supplier-related risks. The Supply Chain Risk Monitoring module identifies data breaches involving suppliers, detects credential leaks including privileged access accounts, and provides alerts on supplier mentions in high-risk or illicit sources. The service integrates geopolitical analysis with technical threat intelligence to provide contextual understanding of cyber threats. Intelligence is delivered through Mercury, a threat intelligence platform that provides access to alerts, real-time interactive dashboards, and customizable analytics. The service collects and aggregates information from various sources using artificial intelligence, machine learning, and generative AI technologies to deliver actionable insights, customized reports, and threat advisories.

QuoIntelligence Risk Intelligence Service is Risk intelligence service for supply chain, geopolitical & compliance risks developed by QuoIntelligence. It is a Threat Management solution designed to help security teams with AI Powered Security, Compliance, Credential Monitoring.

