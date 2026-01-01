Cymru RADAR Description

Cymru RADAR is a threat intelligence platform built on the Pure Signal platform that provides real-time external threat intelligence and attack surface visibility. The platform autonomously maps digital landscapes to identify hidden, unknown, or hard-to-find assets across organizations and third-party ecosystems. The platform includes RADAR for attack surface mapping, which continuously discovers and maps assets in minutes. It performs automated vulnerability scanning enriched with threat intelligence to help prioritize high-impact risks and security gaps. The system provides access to dynamic and live telemetry to identify malicious and suspicious infrastructure, utilizing over 2000 tags for threat classification. The platform offers Internet IP intelligence, vulnerability exposure data, and external threat intelligence that can be integrated into security operations workflows. It supports incident response acceleration through enrichment of SIEM platforms and automation of SOC workflows through integration with TIP and SOAR platforms. The Pure Signal platform is described as the largest source of real-time external threat intelligence, enabling detection gap closure and incident response acceleration. The platform provides visibility across the internet for threat identification and assessment, supporting threat hunting and incident response activities.