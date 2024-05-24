ReversingLabs Spectra Core Logo

ReversingLabs Spectra Core

AI-powered file & software analysis platform for threat detection & risk assessment

Threat Management Commercial
ReversingLabs Spectra Core Description

ReversingLabs Spectra Core is a cloud-native file and software analysis platform that uses AI-driven binary analysis to deconstruct and assess files and software packages for threats and risks. The platform leverages a threat repository containing over 422 billion searchable samples to provide file and network reputation data. Spectra Core performs static binary inspection without requiring dynamic execution, delivering threat classifications aligned with MITRE ATT&CK framework. The platform supports analysis of over 4,800 file types and processes approximately 20 million files daily, identifying around 3 million malware samples per day. The platform serves as the foundation for multiple product offerings: - Spectra Assure focuses on software supply chain security, identifying malware, tampering, exposed secrets, and weak mitigations in software packages - Spectra Detect provides high-volume file analysis across email gateways, network shares, and cloud storage with custom detection rules and IOC extraction - Spectra Analyze offers automated malware analysis for SOC teams with threat classifications to reduce false positives and accelerate alert triage - Spectra Intelligence delivers file and network reputation data through API queries and threat feeds for security analysts and incident responders The platform integrates with enterprise security and productivity tools and scales to support analysis needs from SOC operations to software development lifecycle security.

ReversingLabs Spectra Core is AI-powered file & software analysis platform for threat detection & risk assessment developed by ReversingLabs. It is a Threat Management solution designed to help security teams with AI Powered Security, Binary Analysis, Cloud Security.

