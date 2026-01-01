DuskRise C25 Platform
Enterprise cyber threat intelligence platform with remote network protection
DuskRise C25 Platform
Enterprise cyber threat intelligence platform with remote network protection
DuskRise C25 Platform Description
DuskRise C25 Platform is an enterprise-grade cyber threat intelligence platform that provides visibility into malicious cyber threats and activities. The platform uses a modular architecture that allows organizations to implement tailored protection and scale security controls based on their requirements. The platform includes a Remote Network Protection Solution designed to replicate office cybersecurity controls in remote locations through network edge security. This solution consists of four components: an IoT router device that connects to employee Wi-Fi networks, a mobile application for setup and cybersecurity insights, a web-based dashboard for policy implementation and monitoring, and a cloud-based AI solution powered by Cluster25 threat intelligence. The platform consolidates threat intelligence data to support incident prevention and response activities. It processes threat data to enhance detection accuracy and timeliness. The system is designed to provide actionable insights for security teams to make informed decisions about asset and stakeholder protection. DuskRise has partnered with Google Cloud's Work Safer program to support secure collaboration in hybrid work environments using a cloud-first, zero trust model.
DuskRise C25 Platform FAQ
Common questions about DuskRise C25 Platform including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.
DuskRise C25 Platform is Enterprise cyber threat intelligence platform with remote network protection developed by DuskRise. It is a Threat Management solution designed to help security teams with AI Powered Security, CTI, Cloud Security.
FEATURED
Cybercrime intelligence tools for searching compromised credentials from infostealers
Password manager with end-to-end encryption and identity protection features
VPN service providing encrypted internet connections and privacy protection
Fractional CISO services for B2B companies to build security programs
Stay Updated with Mandos Brief
Get the latest cybersecurity updates in your inbox
TRENDING CATEGORIES
POPULAR
Automated vulnerability assessment and remediation platform
A threat intelligence aggregation service that consolidates and summarizes security updates from multiple sources to provide comprehensive cybersecurity situational awareness.
AI security assurance platform for red-teaming, guardrails & compliance
Real-time OSINT monitoring for leaked credentials, data, and infrastructure
Weekly cybersecurity newsletter covering security incidents, AI, and leadership