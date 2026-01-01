DuskRise C25 Platform Logo

DuskRise C25 Platform

Enterprise cyber threat intelligence platform with remote network protection

Threat Management
Commercial
DuskRise C25 Platform Description

DuskRise C25 Platform is an enterprise-grade cyber threat intelligence platform that provides visibility into malicious cyber threats and activities. The platform uses a modular architecture that allows organizations to implement tailored protection and scale security controls based on their requirements. The platform includes a Remote Network Protection Solution designed to replicate office cybersecurity controls in remote locations through network edge security. This solution consists of four components: an IoT router device that connects to employee Wi-Fi networks, a mobile application for setup and cybersecurity insights, a web-based dashboard for policy implementation and monitoring, and a cloud-based AI solution powered by Cluster25 threat intelligence. The platform consolidates threat intelligence data to support incident prevention and response activities. It processes threat data to enhance detection accuracy and timeliness. The system is designed to provide actionable insights for security teams to make informed decisions about asset and stakeholder protection. DuskRise has partnered with Google Cloud's Work Safer program to support secure collaboration in hybrid work environments using a cloud-first, zero trust model.

DuskRise C25 Platform is Enterprise cyber threat intelligence platform with remote network protection developed by DuskRise. It is a Threat Management solution designed to help security teams with AI Powered Security, CTI, Cloud Security.

