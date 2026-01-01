Upstream AutoThreat® PRO
Upstream AutoThreat® PRO

Automotive-specific threat intelligence platform for mobility ecosystem
Upstream AutoThreat® PRO Description
AutoThreat PRO is a cyber threat intelligence platform designed for the automotive and mobility industry. The platform monitors deep web, dark web, and clear web sources to identify vulnerabilities and threats targeting connected vehicles and mobility infrastructure. The platform provides intelligence on both onboard vehicle systems (such as infotainment systems and telematics control units) and offboard systems (including diagnostic tools and mobile applications). It maintains a repository of publicly reported automotive cyber incidents and monitors private forums, marketplaces, and social network channels for early detection of intended exploits. AutoThreat PRO includes a proprietary database of mobility-specific threat actors, tracking their motivations, strategies, and activities. The platform correlates threat intelligence findings with automotive regulations and frameworks including UNECE R155 (Annex 5), MITRE, and AutoISAC's ATM framework. Intelligence findings include customer-specific risk scoring based on Upstream's Automotive Risk Matrix. The platform supports investigations through a dedicated interface and can integrate with existing security operations workflows through STIX formatting and API capabilities. Users can access the platform as a standalone solution or integrate it into ticketing systems, vSOC, PSOC, and PSIRT environments.
Upstream AutoThreat® PRO FAQ
Common questions about Upstream AutoThreat® PRO including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.
Upstream AutoThreat® PRO is Automotive-specific threat intelligence platform for mobility ecosystem developed by Upstream Security. It is a Threat Management solution designed to help security teams with CTI, Compliance, Dark Web Monitoring.
